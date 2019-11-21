Their holy mission is to use the coercive power of the State

This has set the left ablaze: Attorney General William P. Barr Delivers the 19th Annual Barbara K. Olson Memorial Lecture at the Federalist Society’s 2019 National Lawyers Convention. It is almost impossible to have imagined more destructive despicable people than those who now inhabit the left. They want power only for themselves because they see only themselves as having virtue and good will. Everyone else is an enemy, and not just an enemy, but immoral as well. I must confess that I find everything about the modern left disgusting and immoral if it comes to that.

The closest I can come to understanding what they stand for is observing at close quarters our friends on the left. They are in a constant state of self-righteous fury. They are like old Testament prophets who rage against the evils of the world. It is a disposition that is inlaid, they are always on the lookout for some evil to correct. No lies or deceit, no amount of fake news, disturbs them. Nothing they aim to achieve will make this a better world, but only worse. These people are nutters but dangerous nutters for all that. There is no reasoning with such people. To those who lead them into such madness they are known in the trade as useful idiots. They are always the first to be disposed of comes the revolution.

Barr sets things out as I see them myself. Perfectly reasonable to me, but the left have gone mad with anger (their favourite mode of existence). See if you can identify what their problem is. Only an excerpt of a much longer speech of which this is a representative sample.

As I have said, the Framers fully expected intense pulling and hauling between the Congress and the President. Unfortunately, just in the past few years, we have seen these conflicts take on an entirely new character. Immediately after President Trump won election, opponents inaugurated what they called “The Resistance,” and they rallied around an explicit strategy of using every tool and maneuver available to sabotage the functioning of his Administration. Now, “resistance” is the language used to describe insurgency against rule imposed by an occupying military power. It obviously connotes that the government is not legitimate. This is a very dangerous – indeed incendiary – notion to import into the politics of a democratic republic. What it means is that, instead of viewing themselves as the “loyal opposition,” as opposing parties have done in the past, they essentially see themselves as engaged in a war to cripple, by any means necessary, a duly elected government. . . . The fact of the matter is that, in waging a scorched earth, no-holds-barred war of “Resistance” against this Administration, it is the Left that is engaged in the systematic shredding of norms and the undermining of the rule of law. This highlights a basic disadvantage that conservatives have always had in contesting the political issues of the day. It was adverted to by the old, curmudgeonly Federalist, Fisher Ames, in an essay during the early years of the Republic. In any age, the so-called progressives treat politics as their religion. Their holy mission is to use the coercive power of the State to remake man and society in their own image, according to an abstract ideal of perfection. Whatever means they use are therefore justified because, by definition, they are a virtuous people pursing a deific end. They are willing to use any means necessary to gain momentary advantage in achieving their end, regardless of collateral consequences and the systemic implications. They never ask whether the actions they take could be justified as a general rule of conduct, equally applicable to all sides.

If political philosophy interests you, read the entire speech.