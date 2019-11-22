From the people who brought you the George Pell prosecution

Posted on 5:58 pm, November 22, 2019 by currencylad

Bourke Street inquest hears James Gargasoulas got bail after police officer ticked wrong boxes on form.

This entry was posted in Terrorism. Bookmark the permalink.

3 Responses to From the people who brought you the George Pell prosecution

  1. JC
    #3242230, posted on November 22, 2019 at 6:07 pm

    You reckon that’s true or it’s bullshit because an “honest mistake” is considered better than the alternative – letting out dangerous loons because the cops or parole board are leftwing arseholes?

    I wouldn’t accept the honest mistake routine at face value.

  2. David Brewer
    #3242236, posted on November 22, 2019 at 6:25 pm

    I wouldn’t accept the honest mistake routine at face value.

    Quite. You are asked six questions like “Is this person a clear and present danger to the public?” on a legal document and you, a trained officer, “accidently” answer “no” instead of “yes” to each question? Give me a break.

    The witness HCP also needs their head examined. Texting a detective in the middle of the night instead of ringing 000 when the perp went berserk? OK, HCP was in shock, but why the heck didn’t s/he do something else when the tec did not reply?

  3. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3242239, posted on November 22, 2019 at 6:28 pm

    No one with significant rank is falling on their sword.

    Just like Man Monis all over again.

    A good ruler like Louis XI would have the (high) officials responsible sent to the front line against the Burgundians, or at least in tumbrils.

    We have Dan Andrews.

    A clueless, spineless union puppet. Or do I mean muppet?

    Historically speaking, a ruler who is so unjust that they think of the murder of their citizens so flippantly, can not even rate as a joke among footnotes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.