From the people who brought you the George Pell prosecution

Bourke Street inquest hears James Gargasoulas got bail after police officer ticked wrong boxes on form.
You reckon that’s true or it’s bullshit because an “honest mistake” is considered better than the alternative – letting out dangerous loons because the cops or parole board are leftwing arseholes?
I wouldn’t accept the honest mistake routine at face value.
Quite. You are asked six questions like “Is this person a clear and present danger to the public?” on a legal document and you, a trained officer, “accidently” answer “no” instead of “yes” to each question? Give me a break.
The witness HCP also needs their head examined. Texting a detective in the middle of the night instead of ringing 000 when the perp went berserk? OK, HCP was in shock, but why the heck didn’t s/he do something else when the tec did not reply?
No one with significant rank is falling on their sword.
Just like Man Monis all over again.
A good ruler like Louis XI would have the (high) officials responsible sent to the front line against the Burgundians, or at least in tumbrils.
We have Dan Andrews.
A clueless, spineless union puppet. Or do I mean muppet?
Historically speaking, a ruler who is so unjust that they think of the murder of their citizens so flippantly, can not even rate as a joke among footnotes.