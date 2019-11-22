Kaysee: A Nimby Solution to the Climate Crisis

In recent months, there have been some commentators in the media proposing that there be a Royal Commission into Climate Change. Although it appears to have some merit, it would most likely end up as a talkfest taking up time, resources and dollars, as well as providing jobs for bureaucrats and retired judges. And the side that loses will not accept the verdict.

We lack leaders with the courage and vision to take a stand and do what is right. They’ll shuffle around till the next election and hope that the other side loses the unloseable. Then, they’ll duck their heads once more. Those who possess the faculties of reason understand that actions have consequences. In the case of the woke group, they get it only when the proverbial hits the fan or bites them in the rear. The only way out of the mess is to let the voters decide. With a six-step plan and a bit of first-hand experience to help them.

This proposed plan is to be made available to all Federal Members of Parliament, by the last sitting week of this year. This will give members time to meet voters in their electorates over the break and discuss the options. For the House of Representatives members, it is their electorate. In the case of Senate members, it is the electorate in which they live.

Here’s how the plan works:

When parliament resumes next year (February 2020), there will be a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. The issue of the climate crisis is introduced and the plan detailed in the house.

Each member gets two minutes to state their position on climate change and the solution for the country:

Option A: They believe there is a climate crisis. They support renewable sources of energy, phasing out coal, and staying with the Paris Agreement.

or

Option B: They consider a strong economy to be important. They support 24-hour reliable and affordable energy sources. They favour coal-fired power stations, research into nuclear and other sources of energy, and pulling out of the Paris Agreement.

Every electorate whose member advocates Option A (the renewable energy path) gets the opportunity to put words into action.

The lucky electorates get six months (March-August 2020) to get themselves renewable-compliant.

This is the perfect opportunity for all the big businesses and billionaires, media and activist shareholders, and other advocates who worship at the renewable altar, to step up and provide the financial resources to make their dreams a reality.

After six months (September 2020), the partial shut-down of the Evil Coal Grid begins in these electorates. After a year, they get totally disconnected from the main grid. (March 2021).

A double-dissolution of Parliament is called after the budget (May-June 2021) and the country heads to the polls in August-September 2021.

Every candidate standing for election, needs to state up front, their position and solution for the climate crisis as stated in Step 2 (Option A or Option B).

This would also be the right time for voters to tick a box on the Freedom issue: the Protection of Freedom. Of speech, of religion, of conscience.

Voters decide.

If voters decide in favour of Option 1: Renewable energy and staying in Paris, so be it. The businesses that invested in renewables during the renewable transition phase will be repaid by the government.

If voters decide in favour of Option 2: Coal/nuclear energy and pulling out of Paris, that is the way the country goes. The government invests in coal-fired power stations, research into nuclear and other sources of energy. All subsidies to renewables stop immediately. Businesses that invested during the transition phase, accept it as a bad investment write-off.

And the debate on the subject ends there.

It is more likely that the decision will be made before Christmas 2020 because it won’t take too long for inner-city latte sippers to miss their creature comforts. And businesses in the city are not going to be too happy either, despite their deep love for the environment.

Remember that upstanding environmentalist, former Greens Leader Bob Brown? Protector of the forests, climate change advocate? Prescribing remedies for the rest of the country? Until it hit his own backyard?

Nimbyism. There it is. The solution to the fictitious climate crisis. Hiding in plain sight.