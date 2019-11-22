Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants

When he sat down yesterday to testify at an impeachment inquiry that the American public isn’t watching and doesn’t care about, the relaxed-bordering-on-cheery Gordon Sondland had a handful of sugar to put on the table. His opening statement seemingly affirmed the President had indeed demanded Ukraine investigate the corrupt Bidens, Joe and Hunter, as a quid pro quo for military aid. The US Ambassador to the European Union must have known this would widen with ecstasy the already saucer-sized eyes of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and send his media minions scrambling for the sucrose.

Later under questioning, however – in the biggest testamentary turn-around in a congressional hearing since Frankie Five Angels changed his tune – Sondland clarified what he had meant. What he meant was Donald Trump had explicitly ruled out any quid pro quo but only wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to “do the right thing.” Sondland said he had merely presumed there was a link between the Bidens and aid. In a long and evil series of hoaxes, this cruel let-down for the Democrats was no different to any of the other let-downs but may as well be considered the fat songstress of the era.

The question everybody is asking is: why did Sondland do this? Tucker Carlson’s explanation is the most believable. All four of the Ambassador’s lawyers are Democrat Party donors. They wrote the opening statement. They may even have hoped the “bombshell” they engineered would create enough media noise that its inevitable demolition at the hands of Republican committeemen wouldn’t matter. Or maybe they hoped if no line of questioning emerged that forced an addendum, they would have done a very big favour for Democrats.

Either way, like everything else they’ve tried since Donald Trump won in 2016, impeachment is not working out as expected. Polls show the public is hostile to the proceedings and senior Democrats have expressed concern it has become a liability. Most important of all, there will be no Nixonian climax and no double-V-for-very-vanquished wave at the door of Marine One. Ultimately, the President won’t triumph because he’s a fighter who always hits back. That’s only part of it. He’ll win because his enemies have become morally insane.