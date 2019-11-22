The sick joke of political correctness. Credlin and Donnelly

Posted on 10:09 pm, November 22, 2019 by Rafe Champion

Peta Credlin talks to Kevin Donnelly about his book on the debilitating impact of political correctness.  A nasty development, so many parents have gone woke it is often left to grandparents to talk sense to children who have been brainwashed at school.

  1. Muddy
    #3242411, posted on November 22, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    The Narrative is your family now, young Rafe. Leave your incubators behind; their job is done. The Narrative will mould you into the clone you are destined to be. There is a place for you in The Narrative, and a place for The Narrative in you. Power-down until you are summoned. The Program begins.

  2. Chris M
    #3242421, posted on November 22, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    PC has it’s origins in Marxism. Actually it’s just a nice name for telling a lie, or in some cases only a part truth (deliberate obfuscation). And the father of all liars including Marx is Satan: John 8v44 “He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it”

