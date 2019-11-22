Peta Credlin talks to Kevin Donnelly about his book on the debilitating impact of political correctness. A nasty development, so many parents have gone woke it is often left to grandparents to talk sense to children who have been brainwashed at school.
Liberty Quote
I believe in something called free will. I think people should take responsibility for their own actions.— Brendan O’Neill
-
Recent Comments
- BorisG on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- Chris M on The sick joke of political correctness. Credlin and Donnelly
- MatrixTransform on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- Steve trickler on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- BorisG on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- Mr Rusty on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- RobK on Kaysee: A Nimby Solution to the Climate Crisis
- jupes on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- areff on From the people who brought you the George Pell prosecution
- Muddy on The sick joke of political correctness. Credlin and Donnelly
- Siltstone on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on From the people who brought you the George Pell prosecution
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- cohenite on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- Arky on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- Arky on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- Tel on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- Rafiki on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- Muddy on Kaysee: A Nimby Solution to the Climate Crisis
- Tel on From the people who brought you the George Pell prosecution
- Catfeesh? on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- Overburdened on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- Overburdened on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- mh on Open Forum: November 16, 2019
- Rafiki on Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
-
Recent Posts
- The sick joke of political correctness. Credlin and Donnelly
- From the people who brought you the George Pell prosecution
- Kaysee: A Nimby Solution to the Climate Crisis
- The flagging economy, its causes and remedies
- Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- A Fraud’s Finale
- Free speech as understood by the American student left
- Sophistry
- A Prime Minister called Amber or Dakota can’t be far off
- Inspiration for Victorians
- Their holy mission is to use the coercive power of the State
- Who hasn’t?
- Roundup 20 November
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. A generation of parasites
- Every lie that’s fit to print
- Paul Haw-Haw
- High Court will have to overturn itself to reject Pell appeal
- ABC survey: One Nation supporters most open to science
- Is Victoria going bankrupt?
- Them’s fighting words
- Pyrmonter: Will we ever learn?
- The plan to deindustrialise the nation appears to be working
- The Andrew Situation
- Ever wonder why real wages are falling?
- Veer fear
- The ongoing suffering of contemporary Western women
- You couldn’t make it up!
- Lefties eating each other: Comedy edition
- Over and over again and expecting different results
- Danger Ireland
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
The Narrative is your family now, young Rafe. Leave your incubators behind; their job is done. The Narrative will mould you into the clone you are destined to be. There is a place for you in The Narrative, and a place for The Narrative in you. Power-down until you are summoned. The Program begins.
PC has it’s origins in Marxism. Actually it’s just a nice name for telling a lie, or in some cases only a part truth (deliberate obfuscation). And the father of all liars including Marx is Satan: John 8v44 “He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it”