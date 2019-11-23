Roundup 24 November. Mostly climate stuff

US Electricity prices. The US generally comes up looking good in comparison with the the rest of the world but still the price of electricity increased by 50% in the decade from 2001 to 2010. Some interesting state-by-state analysis, especially Figure 3 that shows how coal and hydro make for cheap power while the unreliables put up the price. No surprise there. Figure 4 is interesting to see the political dimension measured by the amount of support for Obama.

China going nuclear. Looking for nuclear power to provide 10% of the load in a decade. Places where the masses are revolting at high fuel prices driven by climate alarmism: France – the Yellow Jackets, Holland – farmers with tractors, Iran and Chile.

Don Aitkin on utopian dreams and engineering reality. Commentary on Michael Kelly’s very important paper explaining how basic science and engineering principles rule out the possibility for a comprehensive green power transition in the forseeable future.

If we did magically convert all fossil-fuel powered transport to electricity, Kelly argues, the capacity of the grid would have to treble. [If all city vehicles in Sydney were converted in the same way, virtually all buildings would have to be retro-fitted, at great expense to somebody, and grid capacity would have to be increased dramatically, again at great expense. What great good would come from this sweeping change?] He doubts that there can be a marked improvement in battery technology: Modern lithium-ion batteries are better[than the lead-acid type], but not much: all the R&D over the last 40 years has given a 50-fold increase in energy density, but we are now approaching the limits allowed by the materials as we know them. In other words, there is not another 1000-fold improvement to be had that might allow batteries to compete with petrol. The reason is clear: all the chemical energy in all the relevant chemical bonds in petrol is available when the fuel is burned. In a battery, most of the weight is not converted to usable energy.

The World Climate Declaration, signed by 700 climate realists, was launched in Brussels two days ago. The Declaration states that There is No Climate Emergency. This is the Executive Summary and this is the full statement with the names of the 700 signatories including numerous Australians headed by Viv Forbes and Ian Plimer who are leading members of the movement.

A disturbing development. The march of climate alarmism through the board rooms of the nation.

The nation will be buffeted by rising sea levels and an increase in the intensity and frequency of bushfire and cyclone risks as a result of higher temperatures, according to a report by Australia’s largest general insurer IAG.

The report, a collaboration between IAG and the US Center for Atmospheric Research, includes the latest data on the state of the climate and predictions on extreme weather events based on a range of warming scenarios of up to 3 degrees from pre-industrial times. IAG chief executive Peter Harmer said there was an urgent need for Australia to prepare for climate change and adapt to it.

