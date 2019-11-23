The New Diocletians

Here is one of the most important and least acknowledged truths of the age: in the contemporary West the most persecuted group by far is Christians. Every doctrinaire left-wing ‘progressive’ who hears that truth asserted will immediately go into a theatrical rage, of course. What about gays, women, transsexuals and ‘people of colour,’ they would ask. What about them? Are there lives always easy? No. Are they sometimes victims of unfair discrimination and even cruelty? No doubt. But they are not victims of state persecution. Quite the contrary. Western governments go to extreme lengths to provide them with every conceivable protection and indulgence. Here is a current selection of reports from around the world with a binding theme:

Tragic to relate, Australia leads the Anglophone world in anti-Christian hate-mongering. Alone, the rigged prosecution of Cardinal Pell has no equal anywhere. What has grown out of the frenzy surrounding his imprisonment, however, may be even worse. One after another, state governments have passed laws banning the Catholic Church from administering a sacrament – penance (or Confession) – according to its ancient, deeply held theological tenets. An attack on a sacrament is something new and sinister in modern history.

Politicians and their advisers know these laws are nonsense and that priests will ignore them anyway (as they should). Who would inform police such a confession was made? You guessed it: only the molester. Is that likely? No. If he did, though, why would he tell them he formerly confessed his crimes to a priest? For only one reason: because he had been arrested and charged for molestation and was trying to plea-bargain using a psychology angle. In other words, the only possible witness against a priest in any trial would be a child molester. In Australia today – especially Victoria – that’s good enough. The new laws haven’t been passed to protect children. No, their sole purpose is to incite hatred of Catholics. Bishops and elders of all denominations have to start acting together to fight back before what remains of their heritage is lost.