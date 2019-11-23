The New Diocletians

Here is one of the most important and least acknowledged truths of the age: in the contemporary West the most persecuted group by far is Christians. Every doctrinaire left-wing ‘progressive’ who hears that truth asserted will immediately go into a theatrical rage, of course. What about gays, women, transsexuals and ‘people of colour,’ they would ask. What about them? Are there lives always easy? No. Are they sometimes victims of unfair discrimination and even cruelty? No doubt. But they are not victims of state persecution. Quite the contrary. Western governments go to extreme lengths to provide them with every conceivable protection and indulgence. Here is a current selection of reports from around the world with a binding theme:
- Lib Dems deselect Catholic as election candidate.
- Chick-fil-A drops charities after LGBT protests.
- New NY Law Forbids Religious Employers from Firing for Abortion.
- French nun misses out on retirement home place over veil ban.
- New Australian law requires priests to break confessional seal.
Tragic to relate, Australia leads the Anglophone world in anti-Christian hate-mongering. Alone, the rigged prosecution of Cardinal Pell has no equal anywhere. What has grown out of the frenzy surrounding his imprisonment, however, may be even worse. One after another, state governments have passed laws banning the Catholic Church from administering a sacrament – penance (or Confession) – according to its ancient, deeply held theological tenets. An attack on a sacrament is something new and sinister in modern history.
Politicians and their advisers know these laws are nonsense and that priests will ignore them anyway (as they should). Who would inform police such a confession was made? You guessed it: only the molester. Is that likely? No. If he did, though, why would he tell them he formerly confessed his crimes to a priest? For only one reason: because he had been arrested and charged for molestation and was trying to plea-bargain using a psychology angle. In other words, the only possible witness against a priest in any trial would be a child molester. In Australia today – especially Victoria – that’s good enough. The new laws haven’t been passed to protect children. No, their sole purpose is to incite hatred of Catholics. Bishops and elders of all denominations have to start acting together to fight back before what remains of their heritage is lost.
There are consequences to abusing your power when you have it…
I agree plenty of anti-Christian sentiment and laws being passed now. In theory I disagree with a lot of them. But my outrage is tempered a little by knowing what came before.
What power has the Catholic church abused since after 1798?
Australia only had protestant ministers of religion until 1800.
Your comment cannot make any sense at all Felix.
Felix, the ever confused poster.
Bishops and elders of all denominations have to start acting together to fight back before what remains of their heritage is lost.
I’m afraid most of the bishops in the two major episcopal church bodies here are mere “company men”, effectively CEO’s of large corporate entities rather than spiritual fathers/bishops shepherding their flocks. They are in denial as to what is happening because they hold to the Constantinian model of church-state relations, in the modern form of which (destined to soon pass away) they are dependant upon the state for finances for their education, health care and aged care empires and they can’t imagine it ever being otherwise. Like kangaroos caught in the headlights of an oncoming semi-trailer, what comes next is not in their lived experience so they can’t imagine it.
It would be very salutary for them to study what the Bolsheviks did to the Russian church from 1918 through the 1920s.
When God is outlawed by the State, then the State becomes God and worship becomes mandatory?