NSW’s RE Suicide Note. 2019 Electricity Stragegy

Posted on 9:24 pm, November 24, 2019 by Rafe Champion

NSW Electricity Strategy: Our plan for a reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity system

Firmed renewables are the cheapest type of new reliable generation.

Today, wind and solar are the cheapest forms of new electricity generation. These technologies are the most environmentally friendly. When paired with batteries, pumped hydro or gas-fired generators, they can reliably supply electricity when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing, and are the lowest cost option to replace power stations as they close.

Businesses and investors are seeing this opportunity. As at October 2019, NSW has more than 100 private sector proposals to build large renewable generators. If built, these generators would total 17,700 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity within the State, and inject $24 billion of investment into regional NSW.

Comments?

 

 

11 Responses to NSW’s RE Suicide Note. 2019 Electricity Stragegy

  1. Steve trickler
    #3244003, posted on November 24, 2019 at 9:29 pm

    These people are fucking insane.

  2. jupes
    #3244004, posted on November 24, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    Firmed renewables are the cheapest type of new reliable generation.

    I am right to assume “Firmed” means backed by Coal?

    Today, wind and solar are the cheapest forms of new electricity generation.

    True. However every single form of old electricity generation is cheaper.

    See what they did there? Obfuscation writ large.

  4. PK
    #3244012, posted on November 24, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    This is a Liberal Government!!!!

  5. Snoopy
    #3244013, posted on November 24, 2019 at 9:43 pm

    When paired with batteries, pumped hydro or gas-fired generators, they can reliably supply electricity when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing, and are the lowest cost option to replace power stations as they close.

    Just as well the batteries, pumped hydro and gas-fired generators cost nothing. How lucky can we be?

  6. Neville
    #3244015, posted on November 24, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    Comments?
    Love to, thank you.
    This is selective stupidity writ large – however, jupes (above) beat me with the key points by about 15 minutes. Onya, jupes!

  7. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3244021, posted on November 24, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    That’s not a strategy and it isn’t a plan.

    It is a corporate welfare trough to reward insipid failure.

  8. The Countess
    #3244025, posted on November 24, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    My thoughts?
    Our future will be one without electricity, and we’d better start preparing for it now.

  10. Rafiki
    #3244030, posted on November 24, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    No mention of whether the investors will receive net taxpayer subsidies.

  11. Truth n Justice
    #3244031, posted on November 24, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Loonies the lot of them. But very clever loonies and Carpetbaggers the lot of them. Government is so far into this crap they can’t find a way back

