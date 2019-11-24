NSW’s RE Suicide Note. 2019 Electricity Stragegy

NSW Electricity Strategy: Our plan for a reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity system

Firmed renewables are the cheapest type of new reliable generation.

Today, wind and solar are the cheapest forms of new electricity generation. These technologies are the most environmentally friendly. When paired with batteries, pumped hydro or gas-fired generators, they can reliably supply electricity when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing, and are the lowest cost option to replace power stations as they close.

Businesses and investors are seeing this opportunity. As at October 2019, NSW has more than 100 private sector proposals to build large renewable generators. If built, these generators would total 17,700 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity within the State, and inject $24 billion of investment into regional NSW.