NSW’s RE Suicide Note. 2019 Electricity Stragegy

NSW Electricity Strategy: Our plan for a reliable, affordable and sustainable electricity system
Firmed renewables are the cheapest type of new reliable generation.
Today, wind and solar are the cheapest forms of new electricity generation. These technologies are the most environmentally friendly. When paired with batteries, pumped hydro or gas-fired generators, they can reliably supply electricity when the sun is not shining and the wind is not blowing, and are the lowest cost option to replace power stations as they close.
Businesses and investors are seeing this opportunity. As at October 2019, NSW has more than 100 private sector proposals to build large renewable generators. If built, these generators would total 17,700 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity within the State, and inject $24 billion of investment into regional NSW.
These people are fucking insane.
I am right to assume “Firmed” means backed by Coal?
True. However every single form of old electricity generation is cheaper.
See what they did there? Obfuscation writ large.
This is a Liberal Government!!!!
Just as well the batteries, pumped hydro and gas-fired generators cost nothing. How lucky can we be?
Love to, thank you.
This is selective stupidity writ large – however, jupes (above) beat me with the key points by about 15 minutes. Onya, jupes!
That’s not a strategy and it isn’t a plan.
It is a corporate welfare trough to reward insipid failure.
My thoughts?
Our future will be one without electricity, and we’d better start preparing for it now.
No mention of whether the investors will receive net taxpayer subsidies.
Loonies the lot of them. But very clever loonies and Carpetbaggers the lot of them. Government is so far into this crap they can’t find a way back