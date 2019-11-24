The Greens are “No one”

No one is suggesting if we had a price on carbon there would be fewer bushfires, or it alone would significantly reduce global temperatures, but that does not mean Australia cannot make a difference.
Greens Leader Richard Di Natale says while he is saddened by the loss of life from bushfires in NSW and Queensland, “thoughts and sympathies are not enough”.
Dr Di Natale said for decades it has been known that burning climate changing fossil fuels would lead to more frequent and intense bushfires.
“Yet with Queensland and New South Wales burning, the Coalition government refuses to acknowledge this scientific reality and instead wants to use taxpayer dollars to fund new coal-fired power stations.” he said in a statement on Sunday.
“Every politician, lobbyist, pundit and journalist who has fought to block serious action on climate change bears responsibility for the increasing risk from a heating planet that is producing these deadly bushfires.”
China has 30% of global carbon emissions, Australia 1%.
The good news is that China is lifting nuclear in its national energy share from 3% to 20% – a policy opposed by Lefties in Australia who live, breathe and shit climate change.
Mark Latham. The fact that they give China a free pass tell you what their agenda really is.
“Yet with Queensland and New South Wales burning…”
