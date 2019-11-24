What they said: Craig Emerson

Posted on 1:59 pm, November 24, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Craig Emerson:

It’s time to rise up in support of the Enlightenment, the scientific method and evidence-based policymaking. Let’s rage against the blight of mindless, destructive tribalism.

 

5 Responses to What they said: Craig Emerson

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #3243744, posted on November 24, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Hi Ellie

    It’s worse than that. Emerson was having a go at me over my plain packaging work. So not only was he being tribal – he was rejecting looking at the evidence.

  4. JC
    #3243745, posted on November 24, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    Sinc

    It was about a week ago when you were singing legover man’s praises. Should we walk that back?

  5. Ellie
    #3243751, posted on November 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm

    Oh shite – I thought it was about climate change. I couldn’t access your link and just assumed. My bad.

