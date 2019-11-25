The espionage crisis

A week after Paul Keating mocked democracy and accused Australia’s intelligence agencies and journalists of conspiring to invent espionage claims against China, charges of Beijing-ordered murder and an attempt to install a Chinese agent in federal parliament have been aired tonight by 60 Minutes. ASIO has confirmed the latter is being investigated. Meanwhile, one possible orchestrator of assassination – Wang Liqiang – has sought political asylum after making a sworn statement to ASIO about his alleged activities on Australian soil. China has already dismissed Mr Wang as a fraudster. They could hardly say anything else. The second bookend to this diplomatic and national security crisis – Keating’s speech to the Australian Strategic Forum last Monday being the other – is an interview with outgoing ASIO chief Duncan Lewis to be published this week in Quarterly Essay. Reports say he will accuse the Chinese government of using “insidious” interference operations to “take over” Australia’s political system. The timing of these events is interesting to say the least.
Liberty Quote
Capitalism has created the highest standard of living ever known on earth. The evidence is incontrovertible. The contrast between West and East Berlin is the latest demonstration, like a laboratory experiment for all to see. Yet those who are loudest in proclaiming their desire to eliminate poverty are loudest in denouncing capitalism. Man’s well-being is not their goal.— Ayn Rand
-
-
I understand that the Aus government says they will try to separate fact from fiction. There is no doubt that China would like to take over the Australian political system. Moreover they would like to make it a Chinese province. However it appears to be doing it strategically and over a long haul. I somehow doubt that their plans include assassinations and some such, if only because such actions may undermine the very strategic goal they are trying to achieve. Or are they learning from Mr. Putin? I think they are wiser than that.
It seems that they have overreached in Taiwan and Hong Kong.
Taiwan was tentatively swinging towards pro-China candidates, only for President Xi back in January to blow hard about taking over.
And we all know that they pushed too hard in Hong Kong. Now HKs Council Elections have 70% turnout (up 20% on last time.)
Surprisingly, free people don’t like being told what to do.