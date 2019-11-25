The espionage crisis

A week after Paul Keating mocked democracy and accused Australia’s intelligence agencies and journalists of conspiring to invent espionage claims against China, charges of Beijing-ordered murder and an attempt to install a Chinese agent in federal parliament have been aired tonight by 60 Minutes. ASIO has confirmed the latter is being investigated. Meanwhile, one possible orchestrator of assassination – Wang Liqiang – has sought political asylum after making a sworn statement to ASIO about his alleged activities on Australian soil. China has already dismissed Mr Wang as a fraudster. They could hardly say anything else. The second bookend to this diplomatic and national security crisis – Keating’s speech to the Australian Strategic Forum last Monday being the other – is an interview with outgoing ASIO chief Duncan Lewis to be published this week in Quarterly Essay. Reports say he will accuse the Chinese government of using “insidious” interference operations to “take over” Australia’s political system. The timing of these events is interesting to say the least.

