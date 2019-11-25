Follow the climate money and the time when Tony beat Malcolm by one vote

FOLLOW THE MONEY. A comprehensive review of the magnitude and extent of the vested interests that support and profit from the scientific scandal of climate alarmism.

I became quite despondent while putting this together as I started to understand the huge, eye-watering amount of money that is dependent upon the unproven notion that atmospheric CO2 arising from the use of fossil fuels is causing catastrophic global warming/climate change/ pestilence and doom. Some headline numbers: the capitalisation of the renewable energy industry is over $1 trillion; the funding of the NGOs being used as alarmist publicity and lobbying agencies exceeds $2 billion; and the amount of government research funding committed to the issue exceeds $1billion. Good luck expecting that the resolution of some matter of scientific importance will cause these agencies to admit that their business is based upon a lie and that they will go away quietly, or at least scale back to a size more commensurate with the real market needs.

JO NOVA’S COLLECTED ITEMS ON THE SAME THEME.

HOW The Limits to Growth SPOOKED ANDREW ROBB and how he sank the carbon tax in the Liberal Party room

According to Annabel Crabb.

Ten years ago today, Andrew Robb arrived at Parliament House intent upon an act of treachery. No-one was expecting him. Robb was formally on leave from the Parliament undergoing treatment for his severe depression. But the plan the Liberal MP nursed to himself that morning would not only bring about the political demise of his leader, Malcolm Turnbull, but blow apart Australia’s two great parties irrevocably just as they teetered toward consensus on climate change, the most divisive issue of the Australian political century. And so it was that Andrew Robb made one of the most extraordinary and — by most conventional measures — indefensible tactical decisions in the history of political chicanery… Robb ripped himself a scrap of paper and scrawled a note to Turnbull. “The side effects of the medication I am on now make me very tired. I’d be really grateful if you could get me to my feet soon,” he wrote. Turnbull called Robb to speak soon after. He rose, and denounced the proposed scheme in forensic detail, his words carrying significant weight as the erstwhile bearer of the relevant portfolio. The deal never recovered. The meeting went on for six more hours. Turnbull — a streetfighter when cornered — added the numbers of shadow Cabinet votes to the “yes” votes in the party room and declared that he had a majority. One week and one day later — December 1, 2009 — a ballot was held for the leadership of the Liberal Party. Tony Abbott — who nominated against both Turnbull and shadow treasurer Joe Hockey — won by a single vote.