It begins for Democrats: Zimmer frames at five paces

Posted on 11:36 am, November 25, 2019 by currencylad

  2. Kneel
    #3244361, posted on November 25, 2019 at 11:52 am

    “…spend tens of millions of dollars to buy elections.”

    Ah – $1billion by HillBillary is OK, but $10million by Bllomberg is not – righto then.

    “If you can’t build grassroots support for your candidacy…”

    How do you get “grassroots support” if no-one knows you are running and what you stand for?

    Oh – sorry. Leftist. No logic allowed. My Bad. Carry on…

