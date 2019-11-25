It begins for Democrats: Zimmer frames at five paces

I’m disgusted by the idea that Michael Bloomberg or any billionaire thinks they can circumvent the political process and spend tens of millions of dollars to buy elections.
If you can’t build grassroots support for your candidacy, you have no business running for president. https://t.co/jyIBVXUToj
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 22, 2019
Liberty Quote
There is no justification for the belief that, so long as power is conferred by democratic procedure, it cannot be arbitrary…it is not the source but the limitation of power which prevents it from being arbitrary.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
-
Iowa beckons.
“…spend tens of millions of dollars to buy elections.”
Ah – $1billion by HillBillary is OK, but $10million by Bllomberg is not – righto then.
“If you can’t build grassroots support for your candidacy…”
How do you get “grassroots support” if no-one knows you are running and what you stand for?
Oh – sorry. Leftist. No logic allowed. My Bad. Carry on…