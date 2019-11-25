Best written and most entertaining read of the day: The sad lot of the rooster in a world with too many males.
Liberty Quote
The case for individual freedom rests largely upon the recognition of the inevitable and universal ignorance of all of us concerning a great many of the factors on which the achievements of our ends and welfare depend.— Friedrich von Hayek
-
Recent Comments
- JohnJJJ on Little Read Booster
- Tim Neilson on Trump backs history-flavoured take on vaping ban
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Eyrie on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Ubique on NSW’s RE Suicide Note. 2019 Electricity Stragegy
- Johno on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Eyrie on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Eyrie on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- struth on The espionage crisis
- Boambee John on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- 1735099 on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- JohnJJJ on Trump backs history-flavoured take on vaping ban
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- 1735099 on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Roger on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- BrettW on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- stackja on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Roger on The espionage crisis
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Muddy: Catamessicon
- Des Deskperson on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- sabena on NSW’s RE Suicide Note. 2019 Electricity Stragegy
- Boambee John on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Lutz on NSW’s RE Suicide Note. 2019 Electricity Stragegy
- Mater on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Little Read Booster
- The espionage crisis
- Trump backs history-flavoured take on vaping ban
- NSW’s RE Suicide Note. 2019 Electricity Stragegy
- Muddy: Catamessicon
- What they said: Craig Emerson
- The Greens are “No one”
- The most depraved movie I may have ever seen
- History, Philosophy and Politics forum in the Blue Mountains
- Roundup 24 November. Mostly climate stuff
- The New Diocletians
- Bill Waterhouse
- Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- “A dream week for the Democrats”
- The sick joke of political correctness. Credlin and Donnelly
- From the people who brought you the George Pell prosecution
- Kaysee: A Nimby Solution to the Climate Crisis
- The flagging economy, its causes and remedies
- Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- A Fraud’s Finale
- Free speech as understood by the American student left
- Sophistry
- A Prime Minister called Amber or Dakota can’t be far off
- Inspiration for Victorians
- Their holy mission is to use the coercive power of the State
- Who hasn’t?
- Roundup 20 November
- David Leyonhjelm guest post. A generation of parasites
- Every lie that’s fit to print
- Paul Haw-Haw
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
fun fact: the commoners word for a “chicken” in almost every language around the world is funny. Chook, djaja..