Liberty Quote
What the government spends more, the public spends less. Public works are not accomplished by the miraculous power of a magic wand. They are paid for by funds taken away from the citizens.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Davey Boy on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- a reader on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Davey Boy on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Juan on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Davey Boy on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Arky on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Mark A on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Davey Boy on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Mark A on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- jo on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Davey Boy on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- RobK on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Rex Mango on Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Mark A on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- JC: Let the police catch criminals not the banks
- Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Follow the climate money and the time when Tony beat Malcolm by one vote
- We are living in a new Age
- It begins for Democrats: Zimmer frames at five paces
- Little Read Booster
- The espionage crisis
- Trump backs history-flavoured take on vaping ban
- NSW’s RE Suicide Note. 2019 Electricity Stragegy
- Muddy: Catamessicon
- What they said: Craig Emerson
- The Greens are “No one”
- The most depraved movie I may have ever seen
- History, Philosophy and Politics forum in the Blue Mountains
- Roundup 24 November. Mostly climate stuff
- The New Diocletians
- Bill Waterhouse
- Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- “A dream week for the Democrats”
- The sick joke of political correctness. Credlin and Donnelly
- From the people who brought you the George Pell prosecution
- Kaysee: A Nimby Solution to the Climate Crisis
- The flagging economy, its causes and remedies
- Last Sugar Rush For Adam’s Ants
- A Fraud’s Finale
- Free speech as understood by the American student left
- Sophistry
- A Prime Minister called Amber or Dakota can’t be far off
- Inspiration for Victorians
- Their holy mission is to use the coercive power of the State
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
May I have 23 please, Carpe?
2 please.
3?
Scrolling txt will be in Chinese.
I am finding it harder and harder to even feign interest in anything to do with the ABC. This particular program needs to be put down with extreme prejudice. That said I’ll nominate 17 for the win.
elf 11 if I may
Dilberserk “we stopped taking foreign donations”
hahahahahahahah
Greg Sheridan should make the show watchable, though Snowcone will wear him like a cheap suit. 22 please.
Dilberserk – politicians have to do their part in protecting democracy (says this with a straight face) and citizens have a part to play
– as much as we would like to dear, the parasite class keeps shoving the citizens aside
Greg Sheridan still thinks Trump did something wrong and that there is no evidence against Joe Biden.
They’ll get him to bag Trump.
Got a mate flying out of HK & he says you post the wrong thing on Facebook, you are Gonski.
James Brown needs to break into Living in America.
James Brown the Godfather of Soul – we are now seeing China as they are and not as we would like them to be – it’s political warfare, which democracy is not good at dealing with
Dan Andrews should be on the panel.
Dan Andrews, Sam Dastayari, Gladys Liu & Keating would’ve been the dream panel.
I am waiting for the first apologist for the ChiComs to pop up somewhere…
Samantha Powers quietly slips the boot into Trump. Snowcone won’t be able to resist that lead. Shift focus from China to Trump666.
well there’s a start someone invokes whataboutism in the Twitter feed by mentioning Nauru and Manus
The Weegars are one people I don’t lose too much sleep about, however the Honkies are a different matter.
James Brown could do with a dose of Just For Men.
…and right on cue, someone mentions Australia’s treatment of asylum seekers… diversionary tactics via Twitter
Great to see Plibersek so quiet on the edge there.
Some of the slingshots the HK protesters have made are quite impressive.
Yeah, but has she rolled her eyes while talking yet?
Has Tanya got chest hair?
Great interrupt by Snowcone on Tanya, she was boring too.
Greg Sheridan says HK protestors’ more recent use of violence is unacceptable
A couple of weeks ago the panel at the time was openly advocating violence… so isn’t Greg part of the ray ray white supreme pizza patriarchal misogynist colonial capitalist ebil empire?
Lefty Isreali girl gets to shift focus to Trump.
https://iview.abc.net.au/show/abc-live-stream
Bilateral talks between Israel and Palestinians suggests Israeli girl. That will go well. James Brown gets handed ball by Snowcone.
Plibbers on horse tranquilisers again to curb the bile?
Nice velvet smoking jacket on Samantha Power.
Egg, you are right. Plibbers looks completely zonked out on the wing.
WAKE UP TANYA!!
All the panelists look reaaaallly bored. Conversation has shifted from China to the West Bank. FFS bring back Mona Eltahawy at least there was some colour & movement
International Relations, Diplomacy And War
A focus on international affairs with Former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, Labor MP Tanya Plibersek, Israeli Parliamentarian Tamar Zandberg, James Brown from the US Studies Centre and The Australian’s Greg Sheridan.
Sheridan knows the name of the settlements in Israel. That is impressive debating tool.
Has Sheridan bored them to death, yet?
Wake up Tanya!
Plibbers is the face of the ice epidemic in Australia.
Dilberserk is obviously not using Energiser batteries – her words are dribbling out on automatic
Question from audience: Trumpity Trump Trump and the ANZAAS treaty, should Oz stay in it?
James Brown, stay on the scene, like a s-x machine: Trump’s treatment of the Kurds has cost him votes in the US military (quotes one anecdote as absolute proof)
When the tranquilisers wear off, Plibbers starts foaming at the mouth, as usual.
Samantha Power just outed herself as a climate believer. Another one to put in the silly corner.
If NZ attacked Australia, the USA would no doubt come to our aid.
Sheridan attacks Obarrassment. Good to hear. He is the architect of many current problems with say China.
Is Plibbers indulging in hubbies old products?
I’m late to the wake.
I am attempting to divine what new insights or original concepts have emerged from the panel discussion, drawing a blank here. Anyone??
Greg Sheridan says that Trump has turned out to be a better President than expected. Then apologizes to Samantha Power (why Greg?? never apologise)
For older Cats out there the current questioner looks fit for purpose.
Great question Snowcone. The USA is ready to elect a happily married gay President. That is such an important issue.
Sam and SnowCone are having a deep and meaningful, about what the former learnt during the Obummer regime, perhaps because everyone else has fallen asleep
Samantha now thinks the military is doctors without borders.
The big question. Not will we see a ‘happily married gay president’, but will we see a female US president.
Plibbers is a big fan of Hillary … figures
Hillary’s decades of public service is the most stupid idea I have ever heard of.
So now the debate devolves into, yes we have had women in charge, but they were men.
Still no equality it seems for women. The never ending quest to keep shifting the goal posts.
Q from audience on US election – Democratic candidates who are wymynzes – will we ever see a female US president? Snowcone allocates this to Dilberserk, who desperately attempts to handball the question to Samathana but SnowCone is having none of this.
I suspect this is because Tanya’s software is glitchy due to low battery and she doesn’t want to create a problem by what she inadvertently may say – so mouth reverts to babble mode. Seems relieved when SnowCone hands the conch to the Isralei wymzen who starts off with bromides about equalidy. Women in leadership struggle apparently.
Samantha Power of the Lauren Bacall deep voice school, held an election night party in Nov16. She is a loon.
Then some bright spark on Twitter says that Australia needs a second woman PM
yes because the first one worked out so well
If we had one the calibre of Maggy T available I’d be all for a female PM. I don’t think we have one even in the same league
Samantha Power reckons Trumps election in 2016 accelerated China’s rise.
Can anyone describe to me the value being added or delivered to the national conversation by the panel tonight? Feeling ripped off here.
Plibbers cracked a smile on side of camera.