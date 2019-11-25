Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019

Posted on 9:11 pm, November 25, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
64 Responses to Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019

  1. Vic in Prossy
    #3244843, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    May I have 23 please, Carpe?

  2. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #3244844, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    2 please.

  4. Pete of Perth
    #3244859, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Scrolling txt will be in Chinese.

  5. Megan
    #3244867, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:38 pm

    I am finding it harder and harder to even feign interest in anything to do with the ABC. This particular program needs to be put down with extreme prejudice. That said I’ll nominate 17 for the win.

  6. Davey Boy
    #3244870, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:39 pm

    elf 11 if I may
    Dilberserk “we stopped taking foreign donations”
    hahahahahahahah

  7. Rex Mango
    #3244873, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Greg Sheridan should make the show watchable, though Snowcone will wear him like a cheap suit. 22 please.

  8. Davey Boy
    #3244876, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    Dilberserk – politicians have to do their part in protecting democracy (says this with a straight face) and citizens have a part to play
    – as much as we would like to dear, the parasite class keeps shoving the citizens aside

  9. jupes
    #3244879, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Greg Sheridan should make the show watchable, though Snowcone will wear him like a cheap suit.

    Greg Sheridan still thinks Trump did something wrong and that there is no evidence against Joe Biden.

    They’ll get him to bag Trump.

  10. Rex Mango
    #3244880, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:44 pm

    Got a mate flying out of HK & he says you post the wrong thing on Facebook, you are Gonski.

  11. Rex Mango
    #3244881, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:46 pm

    James Brown needs to break into Living in America.

  12. Davey Boy
    #3244882, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    James Brown the Godfather of Soul – we are now seeing China as they are and not as we would like them to be – it’s political warfare, which democracy is not good at dealing with

  13. Rex Mango
    #3244883, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Dan Andrews should be on the panel.

  14. Rex Mango
    #3244885, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    Dan Andrews, Sam Dastayari, Gladys Liu & Keating would’ve been the dream panel.

  15. Davey Boy
    #3244887, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    I am waiting for the first apologist for the ChiComs to pop up somewhere…

  16. Rex Mango
    #3244888, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:50 pm

    Samantha Powers quietly slips the boot into Trump. Snowcone won’t be able to resist that lead. Shift focus from China to Trump666.

  17. Davey Boy
    #3244889, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    well there’s a start someone invokes whataboutism in the Twitter feed by mentioning Nauru and Manus

  18. Rex Mango
    #3244891, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:52 pm

    The Weegars are one people I don’t lose too much sleep about, however the Honkies are a different matter.

  19. Rex Mango
    #3244892, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    James Brown could do with a dose of Just For Men.

  20. Davey Boy
    #3244894, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    …and right on cue, someone mentions Australia’s treatment of asylum seekers… diversionary tactics via Twitter

  21. Rex Mango
    #3244895, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    Great to see Plibersek so quiet on the edge there.

  22. Rex Mango
    #3244898, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    Some of the slingshots the HK protesters have made are quite impressive.

  23. Rohan
    #3244900, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:56 pm

    Rex Mango
    #3244895, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:54 pm
    Great to see Plibersek so quiet on the edge there.

    Yeah, but has she rolled her eyes while talking yet?

  24. Rex Mango
    #3244903, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Has Tanya got chest hair?

  25. Rex Mango
    #3244905, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Great interrupt by Snowcone on Tanya, she was boring too.

  26. Davey Boy
    #3244906, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:58 pm

    Greg Sheridan says HK protestors’ more recent use of violence is unacceptable
    A couple of weeks ago the panel at the time was openly advocating violence… so isn’t Greg part of the ray ray white supreme pizza patriarchal misogynist colonial capitalist ebil empire?

  27. Rex Mango
    #3244907, posted on November 25, 2019 at 9:59 pm

    Lefty Isreali girl gets to shift focus to Trump.

  29. Rex Mango
    #3244910, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    Bilateral talks between Israel and Palestinians suggests Israeli girl. That will go well. James Brown gets handed ball by Snowcone.

  30. egg_
    #3244911, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:01 pm

    Plibbers on horse tranquilisers again to curb the bile?

  31. Rex Mango
    #3244913, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Nice velvet smoking jacket on Samantha Power.

  32. Rex Mango
    #3244916, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:02 pm

    Egg, you are right. Plibbers looks completely zonked out on the wing.

  34. Davey Boy
    #3244919, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    All the panelists look reaaaallly bored. Conversation has shifted from China to the West Bank. FFS bring back Mona Eltahawy at least there was some colour & movement

  35. egg_
    #3244920, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    International Relations, Diplomacy And War
    A focus on international affairs with Former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, Labor MP Tanya Plibersek, Israeli Parliamentarian Tamar Zandberg, James Brown from the US Studies Centre and The Australian’s Greg Sheridan.

  36. Rex Mango
    #3244921, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    Sheridan knows the name of the settlements in Israel. That is impressive debating tool.

  37. egg_
    #3244922, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:05 pm

    All the panelists look reaaaallly bored.

    Has Sheridan bored them to death, yet?

  39. Rex Mango
    #3244924, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:07 pm

    Plibbers is the face of the ice epidemic in Australia.

  40. Davey Boy
    #3244925, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:08 pm

    Dilberserk is obviously not using Energiser batteries – her words are dribbling out on automatic

  41. Davey Boy
    #3244928, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:10 pm

    Question from audience: Trumpity Trump Trump and the ANZAAS treaty, should Oz stay in it?
    James Brown, stay on the scene, like a s-x machine: Trump’s treatment of the Kurds has cost him votes in the US military (quotes one anecdote as absolute proof)

  42. egg_
    #3244930, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    When the tranquilisers wear off, Plibbers starts foaming at the mouth, as usual.

  43. Rex Mango
    #3244931, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:11 pm

    Samantha Power just outed herself as a climate believer. Another one to put in the silly corner.

  44. Rex Mango
    #3244934, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    If NZ attacked Australia, the USA would no doubt come to our aid.

  45. Rex Mango
    #3244935, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Sheridan attacks Obarrassment. Good to hear. He is the architect of many current problems with say China.

  46. The BigBlueCat
    #3244936, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    Is Plibbers indulging in hubbies old products?

  48. Davey Boy
    #3244938, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    I am attempting to divine what new insights or original concepts have emerged from the panel discussion, drawing a blank here. Anyone??
    Greg Sheridan says that Trump has turned out to be a better President than expected. Then apologizes to Samantha Power (why Greg?? never apologise)

  49. Rex Mango
    #3244939, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:15 pm

    For older Cats out there the current questioner looks fit for purpose.

  50. Rex Mango
    #3244941, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:17 pm

    Great question Snowcone. The USA is ready to elect a happily married gay President. That is such an important issue.

  51. Davey Boy
    #3244944, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:20 pm

    Sam and SnowCone are having a deep and meaningful, about what the former learnt during the Obummer regime, perhaps because everyone else has fallen asleep

  52. Rex Mango
    #3244945, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Samantha now thinks the military is doctors without borders.

  53. Rex Mango
    #3244947, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:22 pm

    The big question. Not will we see a ‘happily married gay president’, but will we see a female US president.

  54. The BigBlueCat
    #3244948, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:23 pm

    Plibbers is a big fan of Hillary … figures

  55. Rex Mango
    #3244950, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:24 pm

    Hillary’s decades of public service is the most stupid idea I have ever heard of.

  56. Rex Mango
    #3244951, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    So now the debate devolves into, yes we have had women in charge, but they were men.

  57. Rex Mango
    #3244953, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:25 pm

    Still no equality it seems for women. The never ending quest to keep shifting the goal posts.

  58. Davey Boy
    #3244954, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:26 pm

    Q from audience on US election – Democratic candidates who are wymynzes – will we ever see a female US president? Snowcone allocates this to Dilberserk, who desperately attempts to handball the question to Samathana but SnowCone is having none of this.
    I suspect this is because Tanya’s software is glitchy due to low battery and she doesn’t want to create a problem by what she inadvertently may say – so mouth reverts to babble mode. Seems relieved when SnowCone hands the conch to the Isralei wymzen who starts off with bromides about equalidy. Women in leadership struggle apparently.

  59. Rex Mango
    #3244957, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Samantha Power of the Lauren Bacall deep voice school, held an election night party in Nov16. She is a loon.

  60. Davey Boy
    #3244958, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    Then some bright spark on Twitter says that Australia needs a second woman PM
    yes because the first one worked out so well

  61. a reader
    #3244959, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:28 pm

    If we had one the calibre of Maggy T available I’d be all for a female PM. I don’t think we have one even in the same league

  62. Rex Mango
    #3244960, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    Samantha Power reckons Trumps election in 2016 accelerated China’s rise.

  63. Davey Boy
    #3244962, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    Can anyone describe to me the value being added or delivered to the national conversation by the panel tonight? Feeling ripped off here.

  64. Rex Mango
    #3244963, posted on November 25, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Plibbers cracked a smile on side of camera.

