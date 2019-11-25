We are living in a new Age

Posted on 12:10 pm, November 25, 2019 by Steve Kates

This is the editorial in The Age today: China revelations a major wake-up call. This is how it ends, and I agree with every word:

Australia finds itself in new territory, grappling with a relationship based on shared economic interests but, as China brandishes its meddling authoritarian ways, at ideological odds. The latest revelations are a major wake-up call for Australia to ensure it protects itself, and its way of life.

These are the lead stories on The Age Online website. Preservation of our way of life you would hope is more important than foreign trade.

China tried to plant its candidate in Federal Parliament, authorities believe

Bo "Nick" Zhao and Brian Chen, who he alleged was trying to get him into Federal parliament.

Bo ‘Nick’ Zhao was in trouble financially when he said he was approached with a million-dollar offer to become China’s man in Federal Parliament. ASIO released an extraordinary statement late on Sunday about the latest revelations.

‘Worse than I thought’: Liberal MP says Chinese interference a serious threat

Senator James Paterson says China's interference in Australia was worse than he thought.

The Morrison government has assured Australians the nation’s domestic spy agency is investigating claims from a potential Chinese defector that China tried to get a spy elected to Federal Parliament.

Hong Kong voters deliver pro-democracy message in ‘de facto referendum’

Local residents celebrate as Junius Ho Kwan-yiu loses in District Council Elections, outside a polling station in Hong Kong,

The election was seen as a test of community support for protests that continue after five months, with establishment figures campaigning on the need to restore stability.

Defections are messy and we may never know the full story
OPINION
CHINA’S SPY SECRETS

My jaw dropped as I read Wang’s 12-page confession and plea for help

  • by Alex Joske
27 Responses to We are living in a new Age

  1. mh
    #3244379, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    The Age is better than The Australian.

  2. stackja
    #3244381, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:13 pm

    Mao’s Long March continues.

  3. Snoopy
    #3244387, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    We’re very lucky the ChiComs aren’t Communists.

  4. Caveman
    #3244391, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    I’m dobbing my parents in.

  5. Fisky
    #3244393, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    It is time for all opponents of the Trade War to apologise for being epically and embarrassingly wrong about everything. Also Paul Keating should be jailed for treason.

  6. Boambee John
    #3244394, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:24 pm

    Two points.

    First, whatever his (many) other failings, Clive Hamilton is looking very prescient right now.

    Second, we have already had Shanghai Sam, but we need either to go back to the old transliteration for Peking Paul, or transliterate his name to Beijing Baul.

  7. Snoopy
    #3244396, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:26 pm

    Bo “Nick” Zhao should be gaoled for treason also.

  8. Fisky
    #3244398, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    Clive Hamilton made a long-term bet on this issue blowing up and he’s going to do tremendously well out of it. Great call baldy.

    Not so great call by Kevin Rudd, Paul Keating and The Australian (especially Robert Gottliebsen). Every week that another XJ story drops on the NYT is yet another piece of their credibility gone.

    This will keep going on and it should end with much of our political class being jailed.

  9. struth
    #3244399, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:29 pm

    It is time for all opponents of the Trade War to apologise for being epically and embarrassingly wrong about everything. Also Paul Keating should be jailed for treason.

    Exactly.

    You shouldn’t deal with criminals.
    The cheapest goods aren’t so fucking cheap anymore are they?
    They only cost you your nation, your freedom and prosperity.

  10. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3244406, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:35 pm

    Bo “Nick” Zhao should be gaoled for treason also.

    bit difficult given he is dead

  11. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3244413, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    The chicom problem doesn’t just stop at political spying. It’s endemic to all sectors of society. staff that steal IP and software, seen it 1st hand. market rigging by state funded chicom “businesses”. trade surplus dollars used to purchase local assets and businesses. chinese building companies importing chicom standard building construction and ignoring local codes. the list goes on and on.

    why do we let hostile chicoms to buy or compete with local businesses at any level?

  12. C.L.
    #3244419, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    Seems like The Australian is on the payroll.
    Keatingites to a man.

  13. Dr Faustus
    #3244421, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    bit difficult given he is dead

    A dodgy dim sum.

  14. Fisky
    #3244422, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:52 pm

    building companies importing chicom standard building construction and ignoring local codes. the list goes on and on.

    Building standards, OHS, award wages, etc, are applied to “white” businesses only. That’s the reality in Australia. No one is interested in chicom supermarkets paying their staff 60% of the minimum wage. That’s just the price we have to pay to keep the glorious population-property ponzi market going.

  15. Bruce of Newcastle
    #3244423, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    We are living in a new Age

    History called and wants the 1930’s back.

    Admittedly things are slightly different as there were no nuclear weapons on 1 September 1939.

  16. bemused
    #3244424, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    I dunno. Chinese interference or Greens, UN, globalist (ie Soros etc) etc interference? Our sovereignty is being attacked from all sides.

  17. lotocoti
    #3244425, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:55 pm

    Nobody would be talking about this, had His Potential Greatness got that extradition treaty with the PRC through Parliament.

  18. C.L.
    #3244428, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:57 pm

    It was The Australian that organised last week’s forum that allowed Keating to trash Australia, the West, democracy, ASIO and anybody else that gets in Beijing’s way.

    No surprise that they’re playing dead today.

  19. Fisky
    #3244429, posted on November 25, 2019 at 1:01 pm

    The Australian is a very odd newspaper. They were one of the strongest voices for Kevinism in ’07, they loved the Co2 tax, while pretending to be skeptical at the same time. A weird little establishment cult that ASIO should probably investigate.

  20. Fisky
    #3244434, posted on November 25, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    Someone should ask Richard Marles if he still wants to go ahead with those joint military exercises. Perhaps they can practice shooting at live targets in XJ, or do some “counter-insurgency” training in HK.

    Brilliant judgment Richard maaaaate!

  21. Tim Neilson
    #3244435, posted on November 25, 2019 at 1:07 pm

    bit difficult given he is dead

    Maybe a ritual posthumous execution like Pope Formosus or Oliver Cromwell?

  22. Mother Lode
    #3244437, posted on November 25, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    building companies importing chicom standard building construction and ignoring local codes. the list goes on and on.

    I remember working on a project where the client insisted on using Chinese steel. The principal was a mining company who had contracted another company to manage the project and we were contracted by them. They presumably thought they would save money.

    By the time it arrived in Australia it had warped and was useless.

    Not only did they have to pay for the Australian product after all, they had paid for the Chinese product. And the cascading delays this caused would also have cost a pretty penny.

  23. Boambee John
    #3244441, posted on November 25, 2019 at 1:17 pm

    Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3244406, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:35 pm
    Bo “Nick” Zhao should be gaoled for treason also.

    bit difficult given he is dead

    Beijingicide?

  24. Rohan
    #3244444, posted on November 25, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    bemused
    #3244424, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:53 pm
    I dunno. Chinese interference or Greens, UN, globalist (ie Soros etc) etc interference? Our sovereignty is being attacked from all sides.

    Or is it a case of all the Marxist Pigs simply jostling for prime position at the trough?

  25. max
    #3244445, posted on November 25, 2019 at 1:20 pm

    China tried to plant its candidate in Federal Parliament

    all members are planted by someone nothing new here.

    who should have right to citizenship and how?
    and what kind of power should government have?

    majority of members are socialist/statist big government believers

  26. Mother Lode
    #3244448, posted on November 25, 2019 at 1:21 pm

    I dunno. Chinese interference or Greens, UN, globalist (ie Soros etc) etc interference? Our sovereignty is being attacked from all sides.

    The Chinese don’t need to infiltrate the Greens or even Labour.

    I would have to guess the reason they though they needed to with the Libs was because there might be a vestigial few who were uneasy at a too Sinophilic policy. They would have to be managed.

  27. Boambee John
    #3244450, posted on November 25, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    In response to a question from me on the OT, Tailgunner seemed to agree that the CFMMEU leadership had sold out the membership on imported Chinese workers. They had already sold out to the Slime, donating large sums to an organisation that wants to make most of the membership unemployed.

    Then there is the issue of low quality imported materials.

    Time for Gunner’s deplorables to rebel. Tailgunner for General Secretary!

