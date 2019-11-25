We are living in a new Age

This is the editorial in The Age today: China revelations a major wake-up call. This is how it ends, and I agree with every word:
Australia finds itself in new territory, grappling with a relationship based on shared economic interests but, as China brandishes its meddling authoritarian ways, at ideological odds. The latest revelations are a major wake-up call for Australia to ensure it protects itself, and its way of life.
These are the lead stories on The Age Online website. Preservation of our way of life you would hope is more important than foreign trade.
China tried to plant its candidate in Federal Parliament, authorities believe
Bo ‘Nick’ Zhao was in trouble financially when he said he was approached with a million-dollar offer to become China’s man in Federal Parliament. ASIO released an extraordinary statement late on Sunday about the latest revelations.
‘Worse than I thought’: Liberal MP says Chinese interference a serious threat
The Morrison government has assured Australians the nation’s domestic spy agency is investigating claims from a potential Chinese defector that China tried to get a spy elected to Federal Parliament.
Hong Kong voters deliver pro-democracy message in ‘de facto referendum’
The election was seen as a test of community support for protests that continue after five months, with establishment figures campaigning on the need to restore stability.
OPINION
CHINA’S SPY SECRETS
My jaw dropped as I read Wang’s 12-page confession and plea for help
- by Alex Joske
The Age is better than The Australian.
Mao’s Long March continues.
We’re very lucky the ChiComs aren’t Communists.
I’m dobbing my parents in.
It is time for all opponents of the Trade War to apologise for being epically and embarrassingly wrong about everything. Also Paul Keating should be jailed for treason.
Two points.
First, whatever his (many) other failings, Clive Hamilton is looking very prescient right now.
Second, we have already had Shanghai Sam, but we need either to go back to the old transliteration for Peking Paul, or transliterate his name to Beijing Baul.
Bo “Nick” Zhao should be gaoled for treason also.
Clive Hamilton made a long-term bet on this issue blowing up and he’s going to do tremendously well out of it. Great call baldy.
Not so great call by Kevin Rudd, Paul Keating and The Australian (especially Robert Gottliebsen). Every week that another XJ story drops on the NYT is yet another piece of their credibility gone.
This will keep going on and it should end with much of our political class being jailed.
Exactly.
You shouldn’t deal with criminals.
The cheapest goods aren’t so fucking cheap anymore are they?
They only cost you your nation, your freedom and prosperity.
bit difficult given he is dead
The chicom problem doesn’t just stop at political spying. It’s endemic to all sectors of society. staff that steal IP and software, seen it 1st hand. market rigging by state funded chicom “businesses”. trade surplus dollars used to purchase local assets and businesses. chinese building companies importing chicom standard building construction and ignoring local codes. the list goes on and on.
why do we let hostile chicoms to buy or compete with local businesses at any level?
Seems like The Australian is on the payroll.
Keatingites to a man.
A dodgy dim sum.
Building standards, OHS, award wages, etc, are applied to “white” businesses only. That’s the reality in Australia. No one is interested in chicom supermarkets paying their staff 60% of the minimum wage. That’s just the price we have to pay to keep the glorious population-property ponzi market going.
History called and wants the 1930’s back.
Admittedly things are slightly different as there were no nuclear weapons on 1 September 1939.
I dunno. Chinese interference or Greens, UN, globalist (ie Soros etc) etc interference? Our sovereignty is being attacked from all sides.
Nobody would be talking about this, had His Potential Greatness got that extradition treaty with the PRC through Parliament.
It was The Australian that organised last week’s forum that allowed Keating to trash Australia, the West, democracy, ASIO and anybody else that gets in Beijing’s way.
No surprise that they’re playing dead today.
The Australian is a very odd newspaper. They were one of the strongest voices for Kevinism in ’07, they loved the Co2 tax, while pretending to be skeptical at the same time. A weird little establishment cult that ASIO should probably investigate.
Someone should ask Richard Marles if he still wants to go ahead with those joint military exercises. Perhaps they can practice shooting at live targets in XJ, or do some “counter-insurgency” training in HK.
Brilliant judgment Richard maaaaate!
bit difficult given he is dead
Maybe a ritual posthumous execution like Pope Formosus or Oliver Cromwell?
I remember working on a project where the client insisted on using Chinese steel. The principal was a mining company who had contracted another company to manage the project and we were contracted by them. They presumably thought they would save money.
By the time it arrived in Australia it had warped and was useless.
Not only did they have to pay for the Australian product after all, they had paid for the Chinese product. And the cascading delays this caused would also have cost a pretty penny.
Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
#3244406, posted on November 25, 2019 at 12:35 pm
Bo “Nick” Zhao should be gaoled for treason also.
bit difficult given he is dead
Beijingicide?
Or is it a case of all the Marxist Pigs simply jostling for prime position at the trough?
all members are planted by someone nothing new here.
who should have right to citizenship and how?
and what kind of power should government have?
majority of members are socialist/statist big government believers
The Chinese don’t need to infiltrate the Greens or even Labour.
I would have to guess the reason they though they needed to with the Libs was because there might be a vestigial few who were uneasy at a too Sinophilic policy. They would have to be managed.
In response to a question from me on the OT, Tailgunner seemed to agree that the CFMMEU leadership had sold out the membership on imported Chinese workers. They had already sold out to the Slime, donating large sums to an organisation that wants to make most of the membership unemployed.
Then there is the issue of low quality imported materials.
Time for Gunner’s deplorables to rebel. Tailgunner for General Secretary!