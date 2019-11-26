Berg & Lane v Porter

The Deep State is on the march and have been filling Christian Porter’s mind with silliness.
“My own view is that online platforms, so far as reasonably possible, should be held to essentially the same standards as other publishers,” he said.
“The playing field between digital platforms and mainstream media is completely uneven.”
My RMIT colleagues Chris Berg and Aaron Lane explain the difference between the media and social media today in the SMH:
It makes sense that newspapers and broadcasters are liable for what they publish. They actively commission and produce the content that appears on their services. They read it, edit it, arrange and curate it. They pay for it. Newspapers and broadcasters have not only an editorial voice, but complete editorial control. Indeed, it is this close supervision of what they publish that gives them strength in the marketplace of ideas.
Social media platforms do nothing of the sort. Not only do they not commission the content that appears on our newsfeeds (let alone read, factcheck, or edit that content), they don’t typically confirm that their users are even real people – not, say, bots or foreign impersonators. They merely provide a platform for us to communicate with each other. Social media has facilitated a massive, global conversation. But it has no editorial voice.
As I have argued social media is part of the great conversation of humanity – traditional media is not.
Chris and Aaron have to explain some basics to the Minister.
Even if the Attorney-General’s proposal was a good idea in principle, this policy would be particularly devastating for the conservative movement that supports his government. Indeed, it is hard to imagine a legislative proposal that would more effectively, and immediately, cut down the Australian conservative movement online.
After all, what side of politics benefits most from the political diversity and openness of the modern internet? What side of politics has relied most on the internet’s ability to bypass traditional media gateways? It is difficult to imagine the conservative political surge in recent years without social media – without Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and all those podcast platforms.
… not to mention Catallaxy.
Ministers need to understand a fundamental truth.
Departments should not decide policy (unless the departmental secretaries and senior executive service members put themselves up for election). Ministers’ departments are there to implement policy, which has been decided by politicians. There is a hint as to who decides policy in the word “POLIticians”.
Far too many are, as Hacker was warned in one episode, “house trained”. If they are just mouthpieces for their Deep State departments, they are not value for money.
So why do they censor? Censoring (like Facebook / YouTube blocking and suppressing specific viewpoints) makes them publishers and therefore liable to regulation as a publisher. Can’t have it both ways.
I do not think it is true that “social media has no editorial voice”. What is true is that social media chooses not to exercise a meaningful editorial voice. I imagine this if an economic decision, but nonetheless it is both a conscious decision and an editorial voice (publish anything, I don’t care).
It is also not the case that social media publishers do not commission (etc) the material that they publish. Of course they do – it’s their business, if there were no content, there’d be no advertising, etc etc. Once again, they can and, from time to time, do exercise editorial curation. It is an economic decision to take the least care and action they think they can get away with. That is not the same thing as “having no editorial voice” – choosing to do nothing is still a “choice”. Some social media platforms are more clearly propaganda vectors than are others and, I’d argue, more clearly publishers…but only more clearly.
Finally, social media do not merely provide a communication channel for the people of the world. They also provide and enable an essentially permanent and public ally accessible archive of that communication. If that isn’t the definition of publication, I’m not sure what is.
Just last night, a cat poster boasted how excited he was about setting his family defamation lawyer loose to collect sarah hanson-young style payouts from people that offended him, on behalf of lawfare and the revolution.