Climate news. Back to the future in NSW and in Massachusetts…

Jo Nova reports  how NSW was shrouded in dust and smoke with 47C in the Hunter Valley 75 years ago.

 

Massachusetts Town Votes for Freezing in the Dark

    I’m amused also by the lefty states like California, and especially in the cold NE, where new gas hookups have been banned for Gaia.

    Winter weather in NE USA can be brutal. What are people going to heat their houses with? “Dirty” oil? Electricity? The latter would be fun when the first blackout turns a bunch of Democrat voters into icicles.

