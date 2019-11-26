Go renewable and wreck the planet! German government signs another suicide note

A spirited rejoinder to the people who like to say there is no planet B so we had better be careful with the planet we have. As I have posted in the past, the alarmists ignore the human and environmental devastation that “carbon mitigation” policies inflict and hyperventilate about hypothetical futures based on zombie science, fake news and well-falsified projections.

We don’t have a Planet B. And they don’t really have a Plan B. They just assume and expect that this monumental transformation will simply happen. Wind, solar, battery and biofuel technologies represent the natural evolution toward previously unimaginable energy sources – and they will become more efficient over time. Trust us, they say. Ask them for details, and their responses range from evasive to delusional, disingenuous – and outrage that you would dare ask. The truth is, they don’t have a clue. They’ve never really thought about it. It’s never occurred to them that these technologies require raw materials that have to be dug out of the ground, which means mining, which they vigorously oppose (except by dictators in faraway countries). They’re lawyers, lawmakers, enforcers. But most have never been in a mine, oilfield or factory, probably not even on a farm. They think dinner comes from a grocery store, electricity from a wall socket, and they can just pass laws requiring that the new energy materialize as needed. And it will happen Presto! It’s similar to the way they handle climate change. Their models, reports and headlines bear little or no resemblance to the real world outside our windows – on temperatures, hurricanes, tornadoes, sea levels, crops or polar bears. But the crisis is real, the science is settled, and anyone who disagrees is a denier.

The German Parliament has finally passed a new Climate Protection Law to get back on track with the green energy transition and reduce emissions by 55% from the 1990 level by 2o3o. Good luck with that after falling far short of the 2020 target. And good luck with keeping the lights on when the last nuclear power plants close in 2023.

Maybe deindustrialization will do it. Well it is working for South Australia.

The German wind industry is going down the drain, just when the government wants more windmills.

No objective observer will disagree that the wind industry overall appears to be struggling. Enercon, the Mercedes Benz of turbine makers, has just announced 3,000 redundancies in its home town of Magdeburg, and admitted to a $220m loss in 2018, with worse to come in 2019 (“Thousands to lose jobs as German wind crisis hits Enercon” 11.11.2019). Indeed, in a measure quite incredible for a flagship German firm, Enercon has explained that it can no longer afford to make wind turbine blades in Germany, and will perforce attempt to preserve its viability by manufacturing overseas, presumably in locations with lower energy costs.

And don’t mention the auto industry!