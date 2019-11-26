Hoarding is not the same thing as creating

It’s been a long time since I’ve heard the slurred ocker tones of Bill Kelty. Last night on the ABC’s Big Ideas program, the former Secretary of the ACTU ambled back on to centre stage:
People always used to say to me, “the problem with you, Bill, is that as a union official you don’t understand this, you don’t understand that unions do not create wealth.” Well, I’m interested to note that the five biggest financial organisations – in 30 years’ time – will have been created in the back room of the ACTU! We created them. Every industry fund, we created … We created financial institutions out of super. Now, it is not unions’ job to create wealth but it is unions’ job to understand how wealth is created and be involved in that creation of wealth … in 30 years’ time the biggest owners of capital will actually be working people … there is no better partner than unions. No better force in a pluralist democracy than unions.
The forum required its two speakers to answer the question, Do unions help or harm the economy? Jennifer Westacott – Chief Executive of the Business Council – spoke next:
I agree with everything Bill just said.
That’s the spirit.
UPDATE: Speaking of former Labor figures, a one-time preselection candidate for Burke is in the news:
The Federal Court has ordered the unions watchdog to quash its investigation into the Australian Workers Union and return all documents it seized during controversial federal police raids in 2017.
Federal Court Justice Mordecai Bromberg issued an order on Tuesday quashing the Registered Organisations Commission (ROC) decision to investigate the AWU in October 2017. The ROC has also been ordered to return all documents it seized during the police raids of AWU offices.
Or looting, for that matter.
P.S. I thought Kelty was long dead.
Heard that talk and one thing that pricked my ears was Kelty claiming that he and others back in the day had organised the AFL along the lines of looking after players (ie unionised), while the NRL took the path of looking after stars and hence the AFL became more successful. Never heard of that theory, just considered one a much bettter game.
‘You didn’t build that!’ Said a similarly famous person.
‘We built this city!’. Forgetting that it also involved financiers, entrepreneurs, miners, forestry, farmers, truck drivers, architects, engineers, cooks, doctors etc, etc.
Nothing was ever created until unions came on the scene.
Just the unionist thing of claiming credit for things other people did.
It is as if the mouth were to take sole credit for nourishing the body since without the mouth nourishment would not occur. A union will demand that the oesophagus, stomach, intestines and the many glands with their secretions should be sacrificed to the mouth.
Right out of the chavez, maduro playbook
It was Hawke and Keating whom had seen, possibly from the Union masters direction, how the unions in America had set up their Union owned superannuation schemes and the rivers of gold that would flow from them, to the support of the ALP.
No real problems with a union run super scheme but it should not be allowed to use the members funds to fund anything else than the members financial growth, not pet political purposes.
They act more like the oesophagus.
They neither create nor add value, but strive to control the choke points, thence comes power.
That’s why – for example – no business with any brains will commit important freight to rail, ever, even if it quotes cheaper. Union-controlled choke points.
Always fascinating to observe how much low-forehead big-mouths whose proudest scholastic achievement is their primary school graduation diploma love them some Marxism.
Other than them there are students who have not noticed that 100 years of failure is any sort of indictment – for them society is a purely abstract exercise with abstract entities and a rule book. Like nerds playing Dungeons and Dragons.
There is a commonality: Neither the student Marxists nor the drooling ogre unionists have actual experience of work.