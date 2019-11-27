And further evidence

This little nugget was in yesterday’s SMH/Age:

Only two months ago CBD noted (outgone Westpac CEO Brian) Hartzer and (acting Westpac CEO Peter) King in Parliament House corridors, quietly stepping out of Frydenberg’s office (and presumably on their way to see Morrison).

Why is it (relatively) easy for the executives of major Australian companies to meet with the PM and Treasurer? And why is it necessary?

More to the point, why are the PM and Treasurer taking such meetings? Have they nothing better to do with their time?

The sad truth is that, in as much as we would like to deny it, Australia has more similarities to a centrally planned economy than we would like to admit. And whilst this is a snippet of the “access”, there is plenty, plenty more unseen.

The mobility of senior politicians, shortly after their “retirement”, to the boards of large Australian organisations is concerning. As is the mobility of senior public servants to the boards of large Australian organisations.

Yes. TAFKAS is referring to Dr Ken who joined the boards of NAB and ASX, two organisations that are regulated by the RBA (on whose board Dr Ken sat while still in government). And yes. TAFKAS is also referring to Dr Martin who recently was appointed chancellor of Macquarie University – ie the Chairman of the University board. And how much tax payer funding does Macquarie Uni receive and what were the discussions in the budget committee of cabinet about general university funding.

Shout out also to Jane Halton, former head of the Department of Finance who currently sits on the board of ANZ and Peter Varghese who is on the AMP board – and also the Chancellor of UQ.

Who needs an elected government when there is a shadow government instead.