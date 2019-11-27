And further evidence

This little nugget was in yesterday’s SMH/Age:
Only two months ago CBD noted (outgone Westpac CEO Brian) Hartzer and (acting Westpac CEO Peter) King in Parliament House corridors, quietly stepping out of Frydenberg’s office (and presumably on their way to see Morrison).
Why is it (relatively) easy for the executives of major Australian companies to meet with the PM and Treasurer? And why is it necessary?
More to the point, why are the PM and Treasurer taking such meetings? Have they nothing better to do with their time?
The sad truth is that, in as much as we would like to deny it, Australia has more similarities to a centrally planned economy than we would like to admit. And whilst this is a snippet of the “access”, there is plenty, plenty more unseen.
The mobility of senior politicians, shortly after their “retirement”, to the boards of large Australian organisations is concerning. As is the mobility of senior public servants to the boards of large Australian organisations.
Yes. TAFKAS is referring to Dr Ken who joined the boards of NAB and ASX, two organisations that are regulated by the RBA (on whose board Dr Ken sat while still in government). And yes. TAFKAS is also referring to Dr Martin who recently was appointed chancellor of Macquarie University – ie the Chairman of the University board. And how much tax payer funding does Macquarie Uni receive and what were the discussions in the budget committee of cabinet about general university funding.
Shout out also to Jane Halton, former head of the Department of Finance who currently sits on the board of ANZ and Peter Varghese who is on the AMP board – and also the Chancellor of UQ.
Who needs an elected government when there is a shadow government instead.
I agree.
It wouldn’t be so bad if they knew what they were doing but evidence suggests otherwise.
Like it or not, we have four major banks. Why would it be unusual that bank executives meet with the nation’s Treasurer? They are an integral part of the nation’s financial and economic systems.
Where else do you expect the Treasurer to get his insight from? Public servants? The media? The Cat (one can only hope…)? Steve Kates (there’s a good idea)? The more time ministers spend actually engaging with the businesses in their portfolio, the better. As long as the Minister in question also has the guts to sometimes tell those executives to take a flying leap.
If your handle indicates your youth, then I suggest that you go and view Yes Minister and Yes, Prime Minister episodes relating to the twin issues of
a) the nature of lobbying – Public Service departments lobby the elected government on behalf of their major constituents as clients
b) the exit traffic between government, both elected and non-elected, and major industrial, academic and commercial enterprises
I’m with youngster.
I agree the revolving door phenomenon of private or QUANGO employment after public employment is somewhat concerning, mainly because of too short (or in the case of politicians, practically non-existent) quarantine periods after public life. But look around you: there’s not enough talent in Australia to say there can be no economic life after public employment. To say that is to imply a totally hermetically sealed public sector, even more inbred and incompetent than at present.
I’m not uncritical (on ideological grounds) of three of the four examples TAFKAS mentions, but none of them is a dope. I wouldn’t mind them on my team.
I could easily do without ‘Go early, go households’ on my team.
Yet another unflushable swamp creature with an unparalleled record of unrelenting failure.
Tezza.
1. Feel free to take them.
2. They should not have post employment paid careers. That’s what they get the huge defined benefit pensions for. HUGE and for life. With the Ac and m pins to go with.
3. There is plenty of talent in Australia if you redefine talent beyond the ability capture government for private benefit.
Ken Henry deserves his position at NAB ,he spent a lifetime striving to better the Australian People for little renumeration and even less thanks ,now dispensed with ,living on a miserable pension reluctantly given him by the grasping taxpayers , he is entitled to help NAB improve the standard of living of the ingrates he was employed by. His payment from NAB will help him achieve an average stadard of living , and possibly put a lttle away at present high interest rates , for when he can no longer work ,worn out by years of ill paid toil for the ungratefull governmment . (Public service News an internal newsletter) ”
‘I’m not uncritical (on ideological grounds) of three of the four examples TAFKAS mentions, but none of them is a dope. I wouldn’t mind them on my team.’
Peter Varghese certainly, Jane Halton??
When she was Secretary of Health, her department had the reputation of being the worst run portfolio agency, and from data I saw, I don’t think that was an unfair assessment. Jane is the daughter of Sir Charles Halton, former Portfolio Secretary – Transport IIRC. While I have no evidence that Jane herself took or was given career advantage as a result of this connection, generally speaking it is the sort of bloodline that would ensure a very rapid rise.
‘Public Service departments lobby the elected government on behalf of their major constituents as clients’.
In Australia? really??
Andrew Robb taking the very well remunerated Chinese gig
@Des Deskperson
Always appreciate the insights.
more likely her gender
More accurately – Public Service departments lobby the elected government on behalf of Public Service departments.
If there is something wrong with Capitalism, and there are a few somethings, it’s that the elite look after their own. No one is allowed in without a family tie, a school tie, or a head of government department tie.
If you don’t have any of them, then vast riches will buy you a place.
Was it Winston who said something like, “Capitalism is an awful bloody system, it just happens to be better than anything else.”