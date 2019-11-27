“JC refused to apologise to the Rabbi”

In a disastrous interview with Andrew Neil, Jeremy Corbyn has refused four times to apologise for his party’s rabid anti-semitism – despite the extraordinary intervention of the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Ephraim Mirvis says Corbyn is “unfit for high office.” As a leaked post-debacle Apple chat shows, neither interview nor intervention undermined the loyalty of his disciples:
Waspi doesn’t stand for white Anglo-Saxon Protestant incel, by the way. Corbyn has promised the Women Against State Pension Inequality he’ll borrow £58 billion – not a typo – to pay “compensation.”
The vote polarisation has ramped up on religious grounds rather than policy. I don’t think that is good.
Apologising is merely good manners.
Refusing to apologise has a more pointed implication.
Refusing to apologise for minor offence is more offensive than the original misdeed.
It bespeaks greater malice than the original discourtesy. That is what is being pointed to here.
