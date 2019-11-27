“JC refused to apologise to the Rabbi”

Posted on 12:53 pm, November 27, 2019 by currencylad

In a disastrous interview with Andrew Neil, Jeremy Corbyn has refused four times to apologise for his party’s rabid anti-semitism – despite the extraordinary intervention of the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Ephraim Mirvis says Corbyn is “unfit for high office.” As a leaked post-debacle Apple chat shows, neither interview nor intervention undermined the loyalty of his disciples:

 
Waspi doesn’t stand for white Anglo-Saxon Protestant incel, by the way. Corbyn has promised the Women Against State Pension Inequality he’ll borrow £58 billion – not a typo – to pay “compensation.”

This entry was posted in Elections, Media, Politics of the Left. Bookmark the permalink.

9 Responses to “JC refused to apologise to the Rabbi”

  1. cuckoo
    #3246277, posted on November 27, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    JC frequently refused to apologize to rabbis. Oh wait, you mean Jeremy Corbyn…

  2. jupes
    #3246285, posted on November 27, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    Well Labour has just locked in the M*sl*m vote.

  3. RobK
    #3246294, posted on November 27, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    So many JCs it gets confusing.😺

  4. PB
    #3246296, posted on November 27, 2019 at 1:14 pm

    Oh the poor Rabbi. Does the sufferink never end?

  5. RobK
    #3246305, posted on November 27, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    Does the sufferink never end?
    The vote polarisation has ramped up on religious grounds rather than policy. I don’t think that is good.

  6. Mother Lode
    #3246312, posted on November 27, 2019 at 1:34 pm

    Does the sufferink never end?

    Apologising is merely good manners.

    Refusing to apologise has a more pointed implication.

    Refusing to apologise for minor offence is more offensive than the original misdeed.

    It bespeaks greater malice than the original discourtesy. That is what is being pointed to here.

  7. Derp
    #3246342, posted on November 27, 2019 at 1:59 pm

    All they had to do was not be crazy…

  8. Derp
    #3246348, posted on November 27, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    Intercontinental crazy.
    JC refusing to apologise for what is some pretty toxic anti-Antisemitism in Labour despite
    how the WaPo tried to euphemise it.

  9. Tony Tea
    #3246349, posted on November 27, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    I wish we had someone like Andrew Neil.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.