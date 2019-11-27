“JC refused to apologise to the Rabbi”

In a disastrous interview with Andrew Neil, Jeremy Corbyn has refused four times to apologise for his party’s rabid anti-semitism – despite the extraordinary intervention of the Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Ephraim Mirvis says Corbyn is “unfit for high office.” As a leaked post-debacle Apple chat shows, neither interview nor intervention undermined the loyalty of his disciples:



Waspi doesn’t stand for white Anglo-Saxon Protestant incel, by the way. Corbyn has promised the Women Against State Pension Inequality he’ll borrow £58 billion – not a typo – to pay “compensation.”