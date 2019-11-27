Rest for the wicked 2019

Posted on 4:00 pm, November 27, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

It is has been a long, hard, year conspiring to overthrow the government, masterminding the destruction of the Westphalian state, and bringing about the end of the abomination that is fiat currency. So I’m off for a few days …

In the meantime the regular threads will appear  more or less on time. People getting stuck in the automoderator and spaminator will take longer to appear.

Please remember that if you do get stuck in the system that reposting 20 identical versions of the same post, in the hope that the machine will somehow get fooled on the next attempt, fills me with joy. As does reading long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days. Fills. me. with. joy.

15 Responses to Rest for the wicked 2019

  1. stackja
    #3246417, posted on November 27, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    Sinc have a great time!

  2. mh
    #3246425, posted on November 27, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    I predict many embedded videos in this thread.

  3. Gab
    #3246435, posted on November 27, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    What? No Mariah Carey videos?!!

  4. Caveman
    #3246438, posted on November 27, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Testing posted 12/10/2018

  5. Roger
    #3246446, posted on November 27, 2019 at 4:42 pm

    What? No Mariah Carey videos?!!

    It has to be said: Sinclair has appalling taste in music.

  6. Sinclair Davidson
    #3246448, posted on November 27, 2019 at 4:44 pm

    What? No Mariah Carey videos?!!

    It’s not Christmas time yet.

  7. vicki
    #3246449, posted on November 27, 2019 at 4:45 pm

    Sounds soppy – but I am very grateful that you provide this fantastic outlet for our frustrations!

  8. Gab
    #3246453, posted on November 27, 2019 at 4:46 pm

    That wasn’t a request, Sinclair. It was optimism.

  9. Ellie
    #3246469, posted on November 27, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Never fear joy.
    Enjoy. 🙂

  11. Sinclair Davidson
    #3246477, posted on November 27, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    Gab – I know what you really want. (taps nose) Leave it with me. 🙂

    Ellie – yes. Surprisingly good despite almost everything else he ever did.

  13. Sinclair Davidson
    #3246486, posted on November 27, 2019 at 5:31 pm

    Ellie – something I think you’ll enjoy.

  14. pete m
    #3246489, posted on November 27, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    I have you are filled with joy:

    Merry Christmas 🙂

