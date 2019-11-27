Rest for the wicked 2019

It is has been a long, hard, year conspiring to overthrow the government, masterminding the destruction of the Westphalian state, and bringing about the end of the abomination that is fiat currency. So I’m off for a few days …
In the meantime the regular threads will appear more or less on time. People getting stuck in the automoderator and spaminator will take longer to appear.
Please remember that if you do get stuck in the system that reposting 20 identical versions of the same post, in the hope that the machine will somehow get fooled on the next attempt, fills me with joy. As does reading long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days. Fills. me. with. joy.
Sinc have a great time!
I predict many embedded videos in this thread.
What? No Mariah Carey videos?!!
Testing posted 12/10/2018
What? No Mariah Carey videos?!!
It has to be said: Sinclair has appalling taste in music.
It’s not Christmas time yet.
Sounds soppy – but I am very grateful that you provide this fantastic outlet for our frustrations!
That wasn’t a request, Sinclair. It was optimism.
Never fear joy.
Enjoy. 🙂
Love the song.
Gab – I know what you really want. (taps nose) Leave it with me. 🙂
Ellie – yes. Surprisingly good despite almost everything else he ever did.
It’s not Christmas until … Hans Gruber falls from Nakatomi Tower
Ellie – something I think you’ll enjoy.
I have you are filled with joy:
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
long, entitled, claims and arguments about censorship, and how things used to be so much better in the good old days
Merry Christmas 🙂
damn hope not have!