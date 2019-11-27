Wantitative Queezing

According to RBA Governor and Supreme Leader, Phil Lowe:
unconventional monetary policy will not be implemented until rates hit 0.25 per cent .
Really? Please then Dr Lowe, can you explain the following chart based on RBA data:
A printing we will go. A printing we will go.
Bugger Australian savers. A printing we will go.
The Official Counterfeiter
Gary North – June 15, 2019
A central bank is the government’s officially licensed counterfeiter.
Counterfeiting is illegal because governments, central banks, and commercial banks want no competition. What they are really protecting is their government-protected trademark.
debased silver and watered-down wine
Your silver has become dross, your best wine mixed with water (Isaiah 1:22).
It isn’t a good look/idea. Some punters may will cash-in super to upsize their residence as investment.
Superannuation is being subverted, as are savings in general, at a time of high debt. How can this possibly go wrong? Have faith son, we’ll think of something- invest in renewables. Idiots.
The Official Counterfeiter (1969): A Classic Cartoon Booklet on The Federal Reserve System Is Now Online
Back in 1969, Vic Lockman published a cartoon booklet exposing the Federal Reserve System. Lockman was a cartoonist for Disney. He did not do the final cartoons. He wrote the story lines and provided accompanying cartoons. Then the in-house Disney cartoonists re-drew them.
Lockman had been reading my essays on the Federal Reserve. He created The Official Counterfeiter as an easy-to-grasp explanation of fractional reserve banking. He updated it in 1974.
who knew you could fix a demographic problem with economic stimulus…
What are Australian dollar investments? I guess you are saying it is unconventional monetary policy.
Sparts
He’s signalling which means he’s hoping the market will believe him and therefore adjustment takes place without the need for QE.
Here’s the question though.
Will markets believe a RBA chairman who hasn’t attained the inflation target since his appointment?
I’m not sure.
I think if the government wanted to restore RBA credibility it should fire this effeminate, krugman apostle and hire someone who could be.
Lowe should have been fired the minute he began to talk about fiscal stimulus and gerbil warming. He’s useless and needs to be let go.