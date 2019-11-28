Boris and Brexit way ahead, at least for now

Posted on 3:08 pm, November 28, 2019 by Steve Kates

From POLL PREDICTS TORY SWEEP via MRP election poll: Boris Johnson heads for big majority. From the comments on the first of the links with the second comment particular apposite:

Okay, yellow is Scottish Nationalist, green is Liberal, and grey is Democratic Unionist. I think. I’m no expert on British politics.

The irony of London – perhaps the capital city of capitalism – voting overwhelmingly for a Marxist who admires Venezuela.

They really would sell the rope that would be used to hang them.

  1. thefrollickingmole
    #3247096, posted on November 28, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    London is no longer an English city.

    Hasnt been for at least a decade..

    Oh and Corbyn will “win” with a ratbag coalition…

