Television was my introduction to James. My first impression was, ‘how did a portly, bald Australian with an accent this nasal get Britain eating out of his hand?’ I watched on – then read on – and figured it out.
Liberty Quote
Knocking him down won the first fight. I wanted to win all the next ones, too. So they’d leave me alone.— “Ender Wiggin” (Orson Scott Card)
-
Recent Comments
- Cynic of Ayr on Clive James
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Aethelred on Mining, Energy and Climate, the CFMMEU View
- 1735099 on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- 1735099 on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Snoopy on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Roger on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Knuckle Dragger on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Perfidious Albino on Victoria bans leisure and commercial activities in the State Forests
- Roger on Mining, Energy and Climate, the CFMMEU View
- Jim Simpson on Mining, Energy and Climate, the CFMMEU View
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Dr Faustus on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- 1735099 on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- RobK on Mining, Energy and Climate, the CFMMEU View
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Old School Conservative on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Gowest on Mining, Energy and Climate, the CFMMEU View
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: November 23, 2019
- Helen on Statist hair of the dog won’t cure aged care crisis
-
Recent Posts
- Clive James
- QED
- Mining, Energy and Climate, the CFMMEU View
- Victoria bans leisure and commercial activities in the State Forests
- Rest for the wicked 2019
- “JC refused to apologise to the Rabbi”
- And further evidence
- Wantitative Queezing
- For a looming super-dooper-power, China sure is gutless
- Statist hair of the dog won’t cure aged care crisis
- Go renewable and wreck the planet! German government signs another suicide note
- Hoarding is not the same thing as creating
- The beginning of the end ad infinitum
- OK, Bloomer
- Climate news. Back to the future in NSW and in Massachusetts…
- Idea laundering is a threat to business and civil society
- Berg & Lane v Porter
- JC: Let the police catch criminals not the banks
- Q&A Forum: November 25, 2019
- Follow the climate money and the time when Tony beat Malcolm by one vote
- We are living in a new Age
- It begins for Democrats: Zimmer frames at five paces
- Little Read Booster
- The espionage crisis
- Trump backs history-flavoured take on vaping ban
- NSW’s RE Suicide Note. 2019 Electricity Stragegy
- Muddy: Catamessicon
- What they said: Craig Emerson
- The Greens are “No one”
- The most depraved movie I may have ever seen
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Years ago, Clive commentated that rather strange sport of the Japanese – some sort of pain enduring thing.
This particular time, competitors were dressed as bats, hung upside down, and dozens of cockroaches poured down the leg of their pants.
(I did say it was strange.)
Anyway, Clive described them as, “The inverted, cockroach infested, bat imitators.”
I still suffer the body damage from the laughing I endured. I’ve remembered those words for nigh on fifty years.