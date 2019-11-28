Clive James

Television was my introduction to James. My first impression was, ‘how did a portly, bald Australian with an accent this nasal get Britain eating out of his hand?’ I watched on – then read on – and figured it out.

  1. Cynic of Ayr
    #3246936, posted on November 28, 2019 at 10:46 am

    Years ago, Clive commentated that rather strange sport of the Japanese – some sort of pain enduring thing.
    This particular time, competitors were dressed as bats, hung upside down, and dozens of cockroaches poured down the leg of their pants.
    (I did say it was strange.)
    Anyway, Clive described them as, “The inverted, cockroach infested, bat imitators.”
    I still suffer the body damage from the laughing I endured. I’ve remembered those words for nigh on fifty years.

