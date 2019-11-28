Mining, Energy and Climate, the CFMMEU View

Last night Tony Maher spoke at the Sydney Institute on the theme Energy, Mining and Climate – Fact and Fiction. Tony Maher is the General President of the Mining and Energy Division of the CFMMEU. His talk was a mixture of good and bad, like the proverbial curate’s egg. On the good side he clarified the structure of the CFMMEU, the difference between the export coal industry and the domestic “coal for electricity” industry, the need to consider energy policy with that difference in mind, and the way the Greens have completely sabotaged that discussion. They have also sabotaged the discussion that is required about the way to take care of the people in the coal-mining districts as the industry changes.
On the bad side he thinks we need to acknowledge the impact of climate change, we should honour our Paris Commitments, coal is not economical for generating power, the market is driving coal out of business here and in Europe, Germany is the gold standard for the green energy transition.
From the top. The CFMMEU is a confederation of four unions that cover mining, commercial construction, forestry and the waterfront. It is not entirely monolithic because the constituents have some autonomy and there are 22 more or less independent reporting units (that could apply to the whole ‘super union’ or just the Mining and Energy division that he heads). He mentioned the 22 reporting units in reply to a question about the threat of his union to confront the Queensland government at the next election. He clearly wanted to distance himself from the reporting unit in central Queensland.
On the domestic coal for electricity industry, there are some 8,000 jobs with another 10 or 11K indirectly involved plus families to make about 35,000 people affected. The export coal industry has 50,000 workers and when you add the support industries and families you get a quarter of a million people. Coal is our second biggest export with 40Bil for steelmaking and 20Bil for power stations. The bulk amounts to 2 B Double semis per annum for every man, woman and child in the nation. Growth is projected for at least 20 years. The Greens who want to close the coal industry make no distinction between the two sectors and Bob Brown galvanised central Queensland against progressive left mining policy to a level comparable to State of Origin.
On the bad side he thinks we need to acknowledge the impact of climate change, with reference to drought and fires. We need a sensible policy debate about honouring our Paris Commitments without the polarization caused by deniers on one side and Greens on the other. The Coalition is probably up for this but there are too many bad people in the party room. Coal is not the economical way to generate power and the market is driving coal power out of business at home and abroad. Germany is showing the way for the green energy transition. You will admire the fortitude of your correspondent who controlled his frustration through this part of the talk.
Mr Maher is clearly a caring, intelligent and good humoured man, he just needs to get up to date on the issues by reading Catallaxy on a regular basis. I missed the opportunity for a private conversation and a selfie but I think he could be receptive to an alternative point of view if it is presented by someone who he respects in a non-confrontational way.
The union of many letters will find out soon enough about the real climate of change when all those jobs go missing and Germany et al discover their industries collapsing along with their gold standards.
China claims it has already met its Paris agreement. Yet Australia continues to gut its mining industry and close coal power down. What an absolute farce.
https://www.breitbart.com/environment/2019/11/27/china-claims-it-has-met-its-carbon-reduction-goal-e
arly/
In the 2010 Federal elections in Wollongong I saw CFMEU election billboards praising Green energy.
They have sowed the wind.
What a lunatic. They’re lemmings.
When China finally completes its takeover of Australia … all of our economic and environmental statistics will start looking a lot better.
There is that, at least one positive.
Send him anything by Michale Kelly on the realities of the actual costs of renewables in an electricity system. He is doing his member a serious disservice by swallowing the ‘renewables are cheaper than coal’ nonsense. He needs to be introduced to the System Levellised Cost of Energy, not just LCOE for isolated sources of generation.
And in Germany the farmers take to the streets
Thousands of farmers from across Germany took to the streets of Berlin on Tuesday to protest the government’s agricultural policy with an estimated 8,600 tractors blocking traffic. Organisers of the event claim that as many as 40,000 people took part in the demonstration, while Berlin police estimated the number of tractors, which caused a shut down to Berlin’s regular traffic, to be around 8,600, Der Tagesspiegel reports.The purpose of the protest was to demonstrate against new agricultural policies introduced by the government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which would see much stricter environmental rules imposed on the nation’s farmers. Impressive footage here https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/11/27/protesting-farmers-8600-tractors-paralyse-german-capital/
When they say the market is driving out coal, they are of course lying.
If what they said was true there would be no need for the massive and endlessly increasing layers of government intervention altering the actual energy market beyond recognition in order to create the fake, artificial market these people are really talking about.
If what they said was even remotely true then it would be reasonable to expect the immediate removal of the RET, emission targets, preferential access market etc. they would not be needed.
If what they said was true, the renewables wouldn’t need so much access to Other Peoples’ Money.
Perhaps a delegation of Rafe, Jo Nova and Alan Moran could seek an audience with him.
Anybody looked at CBUS Super investment policies ?
Am just wondering is it ok to shut down coal power for domestic electricity while still continuing coal exports ? You know, because local does not employ so many as the export business does.
We are so screwed.
They are not seeking a free market outcome: they are seeking a command economy outcome.
Does “caring, intelligent and good humoured” trump ignorant, cynical self-interest?
In the privacy of one’s own thoughts and opinions, perhaps. But this guy “represents” many others and seeks to influence policy on their behalf.
His failings cause much harm and are not mitigated by his endearing qualities.
Somewhere in Beijing there is a department responsible for affecting Australia’s policies to benefit China.
Things like :
Closing down our coal power electricity so we buy more solar panels and windmills from China.
Killing our farming industry ($1 milk, no dams for water, red tape etc) so they can buy the farms and producers cheap.
The guy in charge is apparently upset because he is not financially rewarded for the billions in benefits and millions of jobs he has created.
However he is pretty happy to claim all the credit for the stuff ups made down here.
When the lights go out the politicians, senior Union guys and business people will have their own generators or be living abroad. They will not be held accountable for the suffering of those less well off.