Mining, Energy and Climate, the CFMMEU View

Last night Tony Maher spoke at the Sydney Institute on the theme Energy, Mining and Climate – Fact and Fiction. Tony Maher is the General President of the Mining and Energy Division of the CFMMEU. His talk was a mixture of good and bad, like the proverbial curate’s egg. On the good side he clarified the structure of the CFMMEU, the difference between the export coal industry and the domestic “coal for electricity” industry, the need to consider energy policy with that difference in mind, and the way the Greens have completely sabotaged that discussion. They have also sabotaged the discussion that is required about the way to take care of the people in the coal-mining districts as the industry changes.

On the bad side he thinks we need to acknowledge the impact of climate change, we should honour our Paris Commitments, coal is not economical for generating power, the market is driving coal out of business here and in Europe, Germany is the gold standard for the green energy transition.

From the top. The CFMMEU is a confederation of four unions that cover mining, commercial construction, forestry and the waterfront. It is not entirely monolithic because the constituents have some autonomy and there are 22 more or less independent reporting units (that could apply to the whole ‘super union’ or just the Mining and Energy division that he heads). He mentioned the 22 reporting units in reply to a question about the threat of his union to confront the Queensland government at the next election. He clearly wanted to distance himself from the reporting unit in central Queensland.

On the domestic coal for electricity industry, there are some 8,000 jobs with another 10 or 11K indirectly involved plus families to make about 35,000 people affected. The export coal industry has 50,000 workers and when you add the support industries and families you get a quarter of a million people. Coal is our second biggest export with 40Bil for steelmaking and 20Bil for power stations. The bulk amounts to 2 B Double semis per annum for every man, woman and child in the nation. Growth is projected for at least 20 years. The Greens who want to close the coal industry make no distinction between the two sectors and Bob Brown galvanised central Queensland against progressive left mining policy to a level comparable to State of Origin.

On the bad side he thinks we need to acknowledge the impact of climate change, with reference to drought and fires. We need a sensible policy debate about honouring our Paris Commitments without the polarization caused by deniers on one side and Greens on the other. The Coalition is probably up for this but there are too many bad people in the party room. Coal is not the economical way to generate power and the market is driving coal power out of business at home and abroad. Germany is showing the way for the green energy transition. You will admire the fortitude of your correspondent who controlled his frustration through this part of the talk.

Mr Maher is clearly a caring, intelligent and good humoured man, he just needs to get up to date on the issues by reading Catallaxy on a regular basis. I missed the opportunity for a private conversation and a selfie but I think he could be receptive to an alternative point of view if it is presented by someone who he respects in a non-confrontational way.