Heads up on the Dark Emu story of Aboriginal agriculture

Bruce Pascoe invented an Aboriginal heritage and a history of alleged Indigenous agriculture and published a book in 2014 that won numerous literary awards and is now on the reading list for school students. Peter Obrien has released a Quadrant Book book based on a forensic study of the historical and personal claims of the author.
Pascoe postulates that, rather than being a nomadic hunter-gatherer society, Australian Aborigines were actually sedentary agriculturalists with ‘skills superior to those of the white colonisers who took their land and despoiled it’. Dark Emu has enjoyed extraordinary public and critical acclaim, winning Premier’s literary awards in New South Wales and named Book of the Year. Professor Marcia Langton called it ‘the most important book on Australia’. Its ideas have already been taken up in school texts and the ABC is producing a documentary series about it.
But nothing in Dark Emu justifies its success. Bitter Harvest is a forensic but highly readable examination which reveals that Bruce Pascoe omits, distorts or mischaracterises important information to such an extent that, as purported history, Dark Emu is worthless. Even worse, it promotes a divisive, victim-based agenda that pits one Australian against another.
There is also a website Dark Emu Exposed.
BONUS. Articles published by Jo Nova.
I am happy to see Australians pitted against one another. We need a true blue Aussie who will deal as effectively and sensitively with the inner urban elitists as Saloth Sâr did with those in his country. He will make housing more affordable for young working couples too. Take a million or two out of the housing market without decreasing stock, the bid prices will be sure to decrease. Win win. Yes a pitting is an excellent thing and I am looking forward to watching.
There is no doubt that Bruce Pascoe is a complete dud as a historian. His ‘research’ findings as published in ‘Dark Emu’ follow closely a book published by the late Rupert Gerritson entitled –
‘Australia and the Origins of Agriculture’ British Archaeological Reports International Series S1874, Archaeopress, Oxford, 2008, iii+205pp, ISBN 9781407303543.
Gerritson brought together every scrap of published Australian research that he could find. His study was a contribution to the ‘intensification’ debate waged by historians and archeologists. My impression after reading Gerritson’s book is that he stretched scant evidence to fit his pre-conceived conclusion. In any event he detected pre-1788 Aboriginal farming at only two locations – near Geraldton between the Hutt and Irwin rivers and in the Corners country where the States of Qld, NSW and South Australia meet. This region incorporates Cooper’s Creek, the Thompson, Diamantina, Georgina and Mulligan Rivers and also Warburton Creek. This would seem to be an unlikely area in which to develop any form of agriculture either prior to 1788 or subsequently.
The standard histories of world agriculture tell us that farming first developed in the Fertile Crescent in about 9,000 BC. The Fertile Crescent is located between the Tigris and the Euphrates rivers comprising a region in the Middle East including modern-day Iraq, Jordan, Syria, Israel, Palestine, south eastern Turkey and western Iran. Modern DNA research has confirmed this role of the Fertile Crescent. See this link:
https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/2016/07/15/485722228/where-did-agriculture-begin-oh-boy-its-complicated
There is nothing in the work of Gerritson nor the fantasies of Bruce Pascoe which should persuade us that Aboriginal Australians developed farming skills independently of the practices which spread across the world from the Fertile Crescent.
Regrettably the ‘Dark Emu’ fantasy has taken hold in both the school system and the universities where Pascoe’s distorted views are treated as fact. Pascoe is a member of the academic staff of the University of Technology, Sydney. UTS describes him as:
Professor, Jumbunna Inst for Indigenous Education & Research
Core Member, SIC – Strengthening Indigenous Communities
QUALIFICATIONS
Bachelor of Education
Pascoe stretched the scant evidence of Gerritson even further and generalised Gerritson’s limited scope of Aboriginal farming to most of Australia. And now he is a Professor!
Right about where the survivors of the Dutch ships, of the Netherlands East India Company, were wrecked off the West Australian coast in the 1600’s came ashore? Sailors and soldiers, well used to fending for themselves in adverse conditions, built huts, grew what they could in the way of food, and made what arrangements they could with the local tribes?