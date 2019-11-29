Roundup 29 Nov, the Mark Steyn Show and other things

WINDWATCH. Thursday morning, Wind provided 3.5% of demand, in the evening, 4%. Friday morning, 1.1% from 4.2% of plated capacity. This was the lowest point but supply was below 10% of plated capacity from 5 am to mid morning. At noon it was up to 20% of plated capacity and providing 6% of demand.

MORE TRACTORS IN THE STREETS: PARIS.

French farmers have driven a convoy of up to a thousand tractors into Paris as part of a protest against the government’s agricultural policies. The demonstrations in France follow Germany, the Netherlands and Dublin.

More tractor pictures. Haymaking in Tasmania circa 1960.

MARK STEYN The Mark Steyn show coming from the Mark Steyn Cruise in Glacier Bay, Alaska. In conversation with Ross McKitrick, Steve McIntyre and Anthony Watts. A bit on the long side but bound to be interesting for Cats who have the time. Approaching 30 minutes they start talking about the problems with the temperature data and raise the issue of high level corruption in the system and the way models are running too hot. 38 minutes how did the debate get so polarised. 45 the corruption of the academies by issuing position statements that divide and politicise the profession – cw an economics society where the constitution prohibits position statements. 50 questions start.

PITFALLS OF THE RARE EARTH INDUSTRY – Destabilizing South America.

Renewables are not exactly covering themselves in glory on the geopolitical stage. Cobalt, a vital component of high capacity batteries, is extracted by teams of children working in dangerous mines operated by brutal Congolese warlords. Chinese peasants suffering toxic pollution released by their hideous rare earth mine (rare Earths are used to produce high strength magnets, vital for efficient wind turbines). Now we can add corruption and political instability in South America to the cost of renewables.

BANKS TORCHED IN IRAN. They think they have problems here?