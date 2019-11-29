The Europeans are revolting!

Climate revolt in the European Parliament.

In a significant moment in the history of the European Parliament, a third of MEPs today voted against attempts to exaggerate the impact of global warming.

The European Climate Realist Network (ECRN) welcomes the votes of 225 MEPs, who this morning rejected the motion by green parties to declare a climate emergency, a motion that was, nevertheless, passed in the European Parliament by 429 MEPs.

In light of our call yesterday for MEPs to vote against the climate emergency declaration, this is an encouraging sign that unquestioning climate alarm is beginning to be seriously challenged.

The vote took place on the same day as Tata Steel Europe has confirmed it will cut 3000 European jobs and amid reports that the new EU Commissioner plans to spend a staggering £3 trillion on a unilateral climate agenda.