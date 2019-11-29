You know, the media who, of course, you can trust to keep up with everything, wanted to know why he had gone for a medical examination and why he had not worn his tie. Here’s the answer.
And for what it’s worth, I typed in “trump in afghanista” and no links came up on google. Not even this one: TRUMP IN AFGHANISTAN, which comes with this.
🚨MOMENTS AGO🚨
President @realDonaldTrump visits U.S. Soldiers at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan…. pic.twitter.com/HpHd6PxEqn
— Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) November 28, 2019
I should also not neglect this: *Newsweek, Suckered by Trump, Grudgingly Corrects Thanksgiving Story.
CNN: President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to troops in Afghanistan, the first time he’s visited that nation, where the US has been at war for 18 years.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 28, 2019
Of course, he has been president for only three years, a bit less even, but the media will not concede a single virtue to PDT.
MSM didn’t know?
I am shocked!
The problem with the MSM, Democrats and their supporters is that once they concede even one point to Trump, their facade begins to crumble.
I suppose the socialist Hitler didn’t grudgingly praise Roehm , and the socialist a Stalin didn’t praise Bronstein (Trotsky ) , praising other people is not in their nature ,they more than likely kill them than praises them .socialists are scum.
This is where Big Don really needs to Tweet a photo of him as Sly in Afghanistan in Rambo III.
It would really take this things to an epic next level.