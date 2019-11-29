“trump in afghanista”

Posted on 1:46 pm, November 29, 2019 by Steve Kates

You know, the media who, of course, you can trust to keep up with everything, wanted to know why he had gone for a medical examination and why he had not worn his tie. Here’s the answer.

And for what it’s worth, I typed in “trump in afghanista” and no links came up on google. Not even this one: TRUMP IN AFGHANISTAN, which comes with this.

I should also not neglect this: *Newsweek, Suckered by Trump, Grudgingly Corrects Thanksgiving Story.

Of course, he has been president for only three years, a bit less even, but the media will not concede a single virtue to PDT.

5 Responses to “trump in afghanista”

  1. stackja
    #3247740, posted on November 29, 2019 at 1:49 pm

    MSM didn’t know?
    I am shocked!

  2. bemused
    #3247745, posted on November 29, 2019 at 1:56 pm

    The problem with the MSM, Democrats and their supporters is that once they concede even one point to Trump, their facade begins to crumble.

  3. stackja
    #3247751, posted on November 29, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    I thought Newsweek was out of business?
    Donald Trump Jr.
    @DonaldJTrumpJr
    · 3h

    Donald Trump Jr.
    @DonaldJTrumpJr

    Newsweek

  4. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3247767, posted on November 29, 2019 at 2:35 pm

    I suppose the socialist Hitler didn’t grudgingly praise Roehm , and the socialist a Stalin didn’t praise Bronstein (Trotsky ) , praising other people is not in their nature ,they more than likely kill them than praises them .socialists are scum.

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #3247774, posted on November 29, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    This is where Big Don really needs to Tweet a photo of him as Sly in Afghanistan in Rambo III.
    It would really take this things to an epic next level.

