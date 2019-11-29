You know, the media who, of course, you can trust to keep up with everything, wanted to know why he had gone for a medical examination and why he had not worn his tie. Here’s the answer.

And for what it’s worth, I typed in “trump in afghanista” and no links came up on google. Not even this one: TRUMP IN AFGHANISTAN, which comes with this.

🚨MOMENTS AGO🚨

President @realDonaldTrump visits U.S. Soldiers at Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan…. pic.twitter.com/HpHd6PxEqn — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸 (@Scavino45) November 28, 2019

I should also not neglect this: *Newsweek, Suckered by Trump, Grudgingly Corrects Thanksgiving Story.

CNN: President Donald Trump made an unannounced visit to troops in Afghanistan, the first time he’s visited that nation, where the US has been at war for 18 years. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 28, 2019

Of course, he has been president for only three years, a bit less even, but the media will not concede a single virtue to PDT.