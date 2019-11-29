Why Australia’s Jews also hope that it’s not time for Jeremy Corbyn
According to Ephraim Mirvis, the Orthodox Chief Rabbi of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, “the overwhelming majority of British Jews” are “gripped by anxiety” at the possibility of a Labour victory.
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
That’s odd. All the J ew celebrities and entertainers have been bashing the Tories for decades.
Not to mention the progressive left intelligentsia in the US.
Jeremy Corbyn seems to like Communism. Communists dislike Joos.
Bill Shorten and Julie Bishop are the last two big pushes backed and funded unswervingly by the diaspora into positions to truly influence Australia’s future. Before Big Australia replaced fundraisers at the mansions with plastic Aldi bags full of cash and headcoverings of solidarity down at the open day at the Boycot, Divest, Sanction bunker.
Cost a lot of money to arrange the new purges.
Henry….great piece you have written in today’s Oz. I would add that most Joos across the world are “gripped by anxiety” at the possibility of a Labour victory. I would also add though that most Australian Jooos (including myself) would be equally ““gripped by anxiety” at the possibility of a Albanese Labor victory in three years time because as I wrote the other day….Albo is just a lightweight version of Corbyn.
I will re-post what I wrote here on the Cat on Wednesday…..
“Being Jooooish myself, I feel I have some skin in the game. I say good on Rabbi Mirvis….about time too Rabbi….but the ugly truth is is that Corbyn should have been called out years ago for the grotesque anti-Semite and racist that he is (as well as many of his fellow hard-left travellers in British Labour). However the UK Jooooish community leadership, like our very own spineless Joooish communal organisations here in Australia (apart from one or two)….are generally manned by cowardly and supine leftist toadies who prefer to hide behind the multicultural clap trap and who love to host Iftar dinners to try and appease genocidal Jooo haters and who refuse to call out the increasingly ugly anti-Semitism that is found in Australian Labor and in particular the Greens. Much easier to call out Fraser Anning for using insensitive words in a maiden speech…..because it is always easier to smear a right-wing politician….but these same communal organisations remain meek and silent when dealing with the glaring Jooo hatred found on the left. The fact is that the British Board of Deputies have been utterly cowardly for decades now when dealing with the far-left and Muesli anti-Semitism….hatreds that have now infected and infested British Labour…so what happens when you appease? You wake up with the nightmare of Corbyn as leader…and who is someone who might even end up being PM and good golly…what happens….British Jooos and British communal leaders panic…well they should have been panicking years ago. And we are not far behind….we have here a leader of Australian Labor who is not altogether dissimilar to Corbyn (though not quite as bad)…but who has zero hesitation in having his picture taken with Corbyn when in London…..and yet there has been utter silence from our communal leaders. Instead they try and smear Trump (who has Jooooish children and grandchildren) and Orban as an anti-Semite even though, strangely for someone who is sooooo anti-Semitic…..the Jooooish community in Hungary is growing and is also the safest in Europe (why…..because Hungary is very firm about taking in a certain religion) and Orban is a strong ally of Isr**l. But it is Orban and Trump who are the anti-Semites? You couldn’t make this up…beyond a joke. But the joke will end badly for us Jooos….and Rabbi Mirvis knows it.
And the big revealing clue as how infected and infested the far-left is with Joooo hatred…watch how when you mention anti-Semitism to scum like Corbyn and his fellow far-left travellers (including many here in Australia) they always bring up “Islaaaaaaaamophobia” as though they are one and the same thing. Apart from the fact that “Islaaaaaaaaaaamophia” is a weasel word….all this is is deliberate deflection by far-left Jooo hating scum such as Corbyn to trivialise and minimise Jooo hatred.
I have a theory as to why Joos appear to vote for policies/parties which seem to make no sense.
(eg: mass migration of a religious sect that sees them as the devil incarnate)
Its because at a deep psychological level, caused by bitter experience they dont believe they can trust another ethnic group not to persecute them.
So there is this almost perverse need to try to de-nationalise or minimize the ethnic “strength” wherever they are a minority.
Im probably doing an awful job of describing what it is driving this.