Government spending cannot create additional jobs. If the government provides the funds required by taxing the citizens or by borrowing from the public, it abolishes on the one hand as many jobs as it creates on the other.— Ludwig von Mises
Open Forum: November 30, 2019
In the mood 🙂
No compensation for faulty Growler aircraft that burst into flames
The Department of Defence is reviewing all major foreign military contracts after the United States declared it will not pay any compensation for a new $125 million warplane destroyed by fire due to a faulty engine.
The expensive setback was revealed during a parliamentary hearing where officials also disclosed that the cost of Australia’s Future Submarine program could top an estimated $225 billion by 2080.
In January 2018, an American-made Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) Growler skidded across a runway and burst into flames following a dramatic engine malfunction during an attempted take-off at a US military base in Nevada.
The ABC last year revealed a RAAF investigation had confirmed a high-pressure compressor in the Growler’s engine had broken into three major pieces, with one segment piercing through the bottom of the jet and taking a chunk out of the runway.
The badly-damaged aircraft was eventually written off after what senior defence figures privately described as the “most serious incident of its kind for the RAAF in more than 25 years”.
Ever since the fiery mishap, Australia has tried to claim compensation from the United States Navy for the loss of the $125 million warplane, but Defence officials have now revealed they have been unsuccessful.
Air Vice Marshal Greg Hoffman, the head of the Defence Department’s Aerospace Systems Division, told Senate Estimates that Australian taxpayers would now have to foot the bill.
“The US Navy has formally written to us and advised that unfortunately, and it is very unfortunate that we can’t get compensated for this, but the position is there is no compensation,” he said.
Under questioning from crossbench senator Rex Patrick, Air Vice Marshal Hoffman said the United States Navy would also receive no compensation from the contractor if it experienced a similar mishap.
“In the aircraft industry there’s a lot of self-insurance that goes on and so the owner and operator holds the liability for the aeroplane,” he said.
Deputy Defence secretary Tony Fraser said the department was examining whether there were warranty protections on other large purchases.
“It has been a difficult lesson and as we’ve pursued legal advice on all of the foreign military sales and cooperative programs we’ll continue to strengthen that,” he said.
“We have just taken on an assistant legal adviser, lawyer, to assist me in looking at our contracts and protections for the Commonwealth.”
Defence Minister Linda Reynolds told the committee the Growler contract was finalised and signed with the United States Navy before the Coalition came to power.
“Proposals were put up to government and it was a decision of government, and in this case the Labor government of the day, to accept this,” she said.
The RAAF has 11 jets remaining in its EA-18G Growler fleet but is yet to decide whether it will replace the damaged aircraft.
Submarine fleet could eventually cost $225 billion
Defence officials also told the Senate committee that the total cost of Australia’s next fleet of submarines could reach $225 billion by the year 2080.
Rear Admiral Gregory Sammut, the head of the Future Submarine program, told the hearing the current estimate of building the 12 French- designed fleet will be around $80 billion in “turned-out dollars”, a measure which takes into account factors such as changing currency values.
He also revealed that current departmental estimates for the sustainment of the future submarine fleet would be an additional $145 billion over the next six decades.
“That is our rough estimate as we enter the program noting that we’ll have to develop more accurate through-life support costs as the boat is designed and delivered,” Rear Admiral Sammut said.
Just finished re-watching The Kid From Kogarah, Red Kerry O’Brien’s matey tete-a-tetey with Clive James.
It was better than I remembered- I recall being jacked at the time that Kerry had just stepped away from 7:30 Report, and leveraged his ABC rolodex to snag an interview with the failing expat, setting up his own private production co with which to issue the invoice to Aunty.
Kerry can’t recite poetry for jam. Rushed through, reading James back to James, flashing fingers with his free hand, chin down on his neck and voice the worse for bad posture- Kerry is of course accustomed to chin-up autocue. Clive had taken up singing lessons in his older age, to further strengthen his failing vocals.
So why would James grant access to O’Brien? Surely after having his knuckles rapped and wings clipped by the Beeb over his outright CAGW demolition, he would have known of the lock-step groupthink that prevailed at the ABC. I can only imagine that O’Brien genuinely didn’t know, and that Clive- bless his forgiving heart- counted all the social democrat Left as essentially good people.
Well, a lot of them did that. Either Joshua, or Jeremiah, in the materials I am dealing with.
Tea shop. Rubbing temples, looking ill. “Té especial, por favor?”
Gee. New Fred, and I didn’t even notice!
Put this up re something on the Old Fred and got a ‘comments are closed’ box.
A little shudder passed through me at that, on the Cat, so I went t the sidebar to see what was wot.
It’s a fairly rare event these days, a shiny new Fred. Friday changeover special.
And so to bed.
Rather a smashing piece of gear.
Only 16 pages, the last OT.
I think I might leave my saga of Charlemagne and the rewritten OT there.
No-one took the bait. Well, one did but for a different reason than intended.
I was bored. Sue me.
Hazmatic, radio check, over.
Apologies, the link was to a post on Marty Sampson‘s Instagram account. As you may know, Marty’s said some ‘challenging’ things to some people lately which invite some strong reactions. He often posts things and then deletes them some hours later; this time he’s deleted his entire Instagram account. I expect he’ll be back on Insta in a few days once the latest whirlwind has blown over.
In the mean time, the offending post which I linked and asked if anyone would like to reply was Tovia Singer’s argument against Jesus’s messianic claim centred specifically on the prophecies of Ezekiel.
I don’t have the exact text but the gist can be found here, especially the reference to Ezekiel 37-48.
Yeah, nah.
A late starter (it is still a year away) is a possibility.
But not one who has run three laps already with a lotta saddlebag lead to carry.
“In the Mood” – very nice dancing, JC. Hairy and I can do the first basic steps of this swing style, although I doubt if we could achieve the throw overs required later. We did go to classes a few years back and learned the side-by-side steps as well as the basic style. We even got reasonably proficient (good enough to get some applause three years ago on the Ovation of the Seas from all the watching fatties) but I doubt if we could recall the steps now beyond the basic.
How wonderful though if one was young enough just for one night to really do it justice, to dance your heart out and be flipped high in the air by the one you love for just that nite or forever and laugh to do it again without catching breath.
I did NOT put up that vid.
I don’t understand the fuss about Tulsi. The only thing about her is that she’s attractive.
Stem-cell therapies use immune system to repair broken hearts
Inflammation too often receives a bad rap. It is an essential component of pathogen defense, repair, and growth. The problem is when it becomes chronic, as my latest bloods suggested. Having a follow up in a couple of weeks because sometimes the markers are spiking because of an infection somewhere. The other possibility is an tumour. Interesting two weeks for me.
Until she smiles and then you all her top gums. Sure, I’m being picky.
Morning all
calli
#3248121, posted on November 29, 2019 at 11:57 pm
Juan, Instagram link broken. Can someone give me the gist?
Still in Cuzco, going to Sacred Valley today. All my travelling companions sick as dogs because altitude. All I have had is a slight headache and weird deja vu feeling. Needless to say they’re annoyed with me. Especially as I came to breakfast singing. 😁
That will do it any time.😉
Explosive funny??