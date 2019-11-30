The stupidest man in American politics

As if where you put the plants inside China matters to global levels of CO2.
Meanwhile, at almost the same level of idiocy, we have this: China says developed countries lack ‘political will’ on climate goals.
Mr Zhao called for developed countries to honour financial commitments including providing US$100 billion to poorer states harmed by climate change.
The US$100 billion – which China has said it is entitled to part of – was a non-binding accompaniment to the Paris Agreement, and was the annual amount that rich countries pledged to muster by 2020.
They wouldn’t say it unless they thought there were people who would take it seriously. And there are!
Is there any historical evidence to suggest that as civilisation reaches certain levels of advancement, rising over previous eras, the level of general stupidity also rises for some inexplicable reason?
The Course of Empire is a series of five paintings created by Thomas Cole in the years 1833–1836.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Course_of_Empire_(paintings)
Oh, humans never let go of their stupidity, be used. Just look at the Salem witch trials back then, sPell today.
Thing is, this dude is a billionaire and still comes out with the stupid. The difference between a mystical hysteric in the Middle Ages and a dude like a Bloomberg today is the damage they can do.
Is that surprising? He’s a Dummicrat for heaven’s sake!