The stupidest man in American politics

As if where you put the plants inside China matters to global levels of CO2.

Meanwhile, at almost the same level of idiocy, we have this: China says developed countries lack ‘political will’ on climate goals.

Mr Zhao called for developed countries to honour financial commitments including providing US$100 billion to poorer states harmed by climate change. The US$100 billion – which China has said it is entitled to part of – was a non-binding accompaniment to the Paris Agreement, and was the annual amount that rich countries pledged to muster by 2020.

They wouldn’t say it unless they thought there were people who would take it seriously. And there are!