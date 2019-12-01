From the ABC – the least trusted name in media

Posted on 4:44 pm, December 1, 2019 by Steve Kates

image1.png

It’s from the ABC which is why journalists come out so high, even among ABC-watching LNP-voters . This is the picture our national broadcaster chose as a politician. Clearly they were unable to find a local politician unworthy of our trust although I have a few suggestions.

Donald Trump seated behind a table and Kim Kardashian standing beside him.

6 Responses to From the ABC – the least trusted name in media

  2. Roger
    #3249320, posted on December 1, 2019 at 5:06 pm

    Among PHON voters, not so much (13%).

  3. miltonf
    #3249363, posted on December 1, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    The ABC does what ever it likes and is completely out of control.

  4. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3249366, posted on December 1, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    At least she’s hot. The dumbocrats would have put up her bro in lo’

    Trigger Warning: Monstrous oogleeness.

  5. sfw
    #3249370, posted on December 1, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    They say that Kim is sexy because she has a big bum, well my wife is twice as sexy as Kim.

  6. Spurgeon Monkfish III
    #3249371, posted on December 1, 2019 at 6:16 pm

    Four more years!
    Four more years!
    Four more years!

    Repeat, ad infinitum …

