Hanson & Lambie

I can’t quite decide if that sounds like a law firm on Collins Street or the blue-stamped maker’s name on an old Australian-made dunny. More obviously: Scott Morrison has been spending too much time at work and doesn’t even appreciate the dinners left in the oven for his late arrivals home. Would it kill him to say thank you and ask about her day? Well – she slept with the bloke at the bottlo. That’s what this sounds like:

“They had the chance to [support my amendments],” Senator Lambie said after the vote. “But they didn’t because they were too cocky that they’d get their win without me. Well, guess what. Look where that gets you.” Senator Lambie on Friday told the ABC she warned the Government that it might not have the numbers to pass the bill. “I could actually see this all starting to fall apart late yesterday afternoon, and I still reached out to someone in the Coalition. I said ‘please get them to come and talk to me because I think your numbers are starting to fall apart’,” he said. “So I did give them a warning, nobody wanted to talk to me.”

Pauline Hanson offers different excuses for scuttling the government’s union-policing Ensuring Integrity Bill. She claims she couldn’t support the powers it conferred on company administrators if brought in to wind up an errant union. As for promises: “I don’t have to tell the Government which way I’m voting, never did.”

Nobody should believe these scorned woman explanations. Nor Hanson’s what-about allusions to Westpac, as though the government’s response to the bank’s transgressions is evidence of one-sided bad faith when it comes to holistic regulation of organisations. Hanson and Lambie are smart enough to use their own reputations for crabby intransigence to hide a more selfish motive. Something to do with future preference deals, unionists – especially the CFMEU – bringing a lot of game, ground-level, come polling day. That sort of thing.