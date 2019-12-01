Voluntary Assisted Living

It’s true that leftists can’t meme. But they are good at hero worship and neurotic fellowship. They’re currently waiting for the endgame of the Democratic primaries and, from that drawn-out contest, a Trump slayer to save America, the world, the environment, abortion and gender-neutral bathrooms. Leaderless in the meantime, they look to a frail, sick old lady to be their saviour pro tempore. At 86, she is several years older than the other superpower seniors I name-checked on Tuesday. In this report, Jane Norman – an obvious admirer – includes a selection of the reassurance gags virtuous Democrats are sharing to signal their discipleship:

Why do American Democrats freak out every time Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg falls ill?

She has already survived three bouts of cancer and each time her latest health scare becomes public, it sends her supporters into a panic (and Washington into collective cardiac arrest). Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel have given voice to this anxiety, promising to help Justice Ginsburg get back on her feet. Unveiling the “Ruth Bader Gins-bubble” (a giant plastic bubble with a Ginsburg look-a-like inside) Kimmel declared the Justice needs to be protected “at all costs”… Why do the Democrats want to keep her alive? This concern is not just for her welfare, but for the future direction of the highest court in the country … If she leaves the court, President Donald Trump will get to nominate her replacement. That would be his third Supreme Court Justice after already having appointed Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch (both of whom were considered controversial, partisan picks)… The self-described flaming feminist litigator has spent her long life ending discrimination, breaking down barriers for women and flourishing in the face of adversity.



This is what passes for impartial analysis of US affairs in Australia. A “flaming feminist” is not controversial but Gorsuch was – despite the American Bar Association rating him “Well qualified” for integrity, professional competence and judicial temperament. Its vote was unanimous. Kavanaugh’s nomination was not controversial either. What the Democrats’ hate and payola machine brought to bear against him, however, went beyond any previous incarnation of mere controversy. It deserves to live on for a hundred years in infamy.

It would be mean-spirited to deny that Ruth Bader Ginsburg has led a historically substantive life, that she has been a powerhouse lawyer and an exemplar of dedicated public service. It is no less disrespectful – and it borders on heartless – for her trite admirers to reduce an octogenarian to an ideological maid at the perpetual service of their paranoid worldview. They should at least give her the humane leeway to call it a day.