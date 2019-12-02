Hamlet without the Prince

Posted on 6:57 pm, December 2, 2019 by Steve Kates

Trump, lawyers won’t participate in upcoming impeachment hearing.

President Donald Trump and his lawyers will not participate in Wednesday’s impeachment hearing in the House Judiciary Committee, according to a letter from the White House to the committee obtained by ABC News.

“As for the hearing scheduled for December 4, we cannot fairly be expected to participate in a hearing while the witnesses are yet to be named and while it remains unclear whether the Judiciary Committee will afford the President a fair process through additional hearings. More importantly, an invitation to an academic discussion with law professors does not begin to provide the President with any semblance of a fair process. Accordingly, under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing,” White House counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a Sunday evening letter to Chairman Jerry Nadler.

They’re gonna wait till it gets to the Senate; then he will appear. And if you want to read the entire letter, it can be found here.

2 Responses to Hamlet without the Prince

  1. stackja
    #3250089, posted on December 2, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Meanwhile DT keeps winning.

  2. JohnJJJ
    #3250129, posted on December 2, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    This gets better by the day. What a time to be alive!

