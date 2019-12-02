Alarming news for alarmists. Perception of exaggeration increasing?

This looks like a pretty useless project apart from some findings from their survey.

The current research used two representative postal surveys of the UK public to: measure scepticism and uncertainty about climate change Findings show denial of climate change is less common than the perception that the issue has been exaggerated. Between 2003 and 2008, public uncertainty about climate change has remained remarkably constant, although belief that claims about the issue are exaggerated has doubled over that period.

That is a very interesting result and it should alarm the alarmists although the result dates from 2011 and an update could change the picture. Still it is consistent with Jo Nova’s recent observation that it is easy get people to say they are concerned about climate change if you ask the right questions but when you look closer three things emerge, one is that people are really concerned about environmental issues at large rather than warming, second climate change does not rate among their real concerns and thirdly (following from that) they are not prepared to put their hand in their pockets any spend anything to stop it.

