Alarming news for alarmists. Perception of exaggeration increasing?

This looks like a pretty useless project apart from some findings from their survey.
The current research used two representative postal surveys of the UK public to: measure scepticism and uncertainty about climate change
Findings show denial of climate change is less common than the perception that the issue has been exaggerated.
Between 2003 and 2008, public uncertainty about climate change has remained remarkably constant, although belief that claims about the issue are exaggerated has doubled over that period.
That is a very interesting result and it should alarm the alarmists although the result dates from 2011 and an update could change the picture. Still it is consistent with Jo Nova’s recent observation that it is easy get people to say they are concerned about climate change if you ask the right questions but when you look closer three things emerge, one is that people are really concerned about environmental issues at large rather than warming, second climate change does not rate among their real concerns and thirdly (following from that) they are not prepared to put their hand in their pockets any spend anything to stop it.
WINDWATCH: Last night at the peak wind delivered 14.5% of demand. Currently it is blowing at 57% of plated capacity and providing 16% of demand that is still rising towards the breakfast and morning coffee peak.
Why do you think the climate worriers have started to use terms such as ‘climate emergency’, changing the language and making even wilder claims about tipping points?
Oh, and for those not aware of these new tactics, here are some links:
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2019/11/29/alarmists-propose-rebranding-climate-change-for-greater-shock-value/
https://scitechdaily.com/scientists-warn-nine-climate-tipping-points-now-active-could-threaten-the-existence-of-human-civilization/
Very old survey. We’ve had another 15 odd years since then of no significant warming, and none at all if you correct for the el Ninos since 2015.
Yet in that time pCO2 has risen 10% in absolute terms, and 30% relative to the preindustrial baseline. But without any measurable effect.
Except of course for climate hysteria which has gone off scale.
(I’m basing my comment on the satellite and radiosonde balloon data, as the terrestrial temperature series are notoriously fake due to UHIE and many rounds of “adjustments” of historical readings downwards.)
Which is why we have stupid gullible treasonous and utterly corrupt politicians forcing us to do so.
All claims of exaggeration are exaggerated.
Belief in exaggeration is what you would expect as people begin to abandon AGW.
It is akin to a quantitative rather than qualitative change – it would involve overturning of mental furniture to go from gull to sceptic. Certainly some people have made the leap to reason, but in each case it was forced upon them by revelations as to how unscientific the AGW parade has been.
For most people you would expect them to have trouble grasping how much they have been lied to and how gullible they must have been – it takes a while to work through it all and admit your folly.
And this is separate from the deliberately imprecise expression ‘denial of climate change’, of which their will be very few who outright deny climate changes but which expression is used to cover people who…think the theory is deliberately exaggerated.
I believe climate changes. I believe it has done so constantly. I believe it is so real that it has contributed to historical events. So far not a denier.
I believe CO2 has in impact. I do not believe it is the only impact nor even the dominant one.
But they hold that this makes me ‘denier’ – an expression they chose because it carries the sense that what is ‘denied’ is an ineluctable truth and a ‘denier’ is on the wrong side of history. (Like the expression ‘to be in denial’ – it does not mean merely to disagree.)
So, on the whole, and taking into account how carefully they arranged their methodology to disguise what is really happening to the intellectual climate (should we say ‘adjust the data’?) I would say things are definitely looking up.
What is “The Environment” defined as? It’s everything, isn’t it?
So “Save the Environment” really translates to “Save Everything” which is equivalent to saying “Save Nothing”.
Agree with everything you say. Moving to an “AGW is exaggerated position” protects the ego, avoids confrontation, can be adopted without anyone really noticing and distances one from the screaming alarmists that have gone a step to far.