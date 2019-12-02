Liberty Quote
The only thing necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.— Edmund Burke
-
Recent Comments
- Ellie on Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
- feelthebern on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Juan on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Ellie on Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Ellie on Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Old Lefty on Have we met before?
- Nick on Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Ellie on Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
- Ellie on Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
- Roger on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Nick on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Roger on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Old Lefty on The ABC is ecstatic: “free market capitalism is facing a challenge”
- Ellie on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Juan on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Old Lefty on The ABC is ecstatic: “free market capitalism is facing a challenge”
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Old Lefty on The ABC is ecstatic: “free market capitalism is facing a challenge”
- vr on Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
- Zatara on How Agatha Christie (Sort of) Saved Civilisation
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Roger on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Vic in Prossy on Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
- Leigh Lowe on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: November 30, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
- Hamlet without the Prince
- Janet oh Janet
- No Climate Emergency!
- The ABC is ecstatic: “free market capitalism is facing a challenge”
- Have we met before?
- A heartwarming story about 911
- Revisionism Is Just a (Cheap) Shot Away
- Update. Greta goes full Marxist. + Alarming news for alarmists etc.
- How Agatha Christie (Sort of) Saved Civilisation
- From the ABC – the least trusted name in media
- Current warming rather like the Medieval Warm Period. Beware of truncated data sets!
- Voluntary Assisted Living
- Hanson & Lambie
- Countdown to Christmas 2019
- We are reaching new lows and not just in temperatures
- The stupidest man in American politics
- Open Forum: November 30, 2019
- Truth gets in the way of another good story
- The Europeans are revolting!
- Heads up on the Dark Emu story of Aboriginal agriculture
- Reckless vanity is not press freedom, Mr O’Brien
- Roundup 29 Nov, the Mark Steyn Show and other things
- “trump in afghanista”
- How would we have known without lesbians and experts?
- Why Australia’s Jews also hope that it’s not time for Jeremy Corbyn
- Boris and Brexit way ahead, at least for now
- Enough Dope
- Clive James
- QED
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Grey Enlightenment
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: December 2, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Cats watch this show?
(For a “show” it is. Not very artfully devised to entertain the Prog-Left viewership by catching the ostensibly conservative panellist(s) in a “gotcha” moment, thereby confirming their audience’s biases. Why, it even used to be produced by the entertainment division of TheirABC, rather than the news division, and probably still is, only I can’t be bothered to check.)
Why?
May I have 23 please ,Carpe?
18, please Carpe.
Carpe San, 22 for me. Thanks.
The program celebrates 80 years of Australia broadcasting into the Asia-Pacific region with a special from Suva, Fiji. Tony Jones is joined by Alex Hawke, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Enele Sopoaga, Manu Tupou-Roosen, and Virisila Buadromo.
Carpe, are you present?
Hi Ellie, sorry, I’m going to have to bail, I’ve something on.
Vic in Prossy – 23
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha – 28
vr – 22
Ellie – 16
Vic in Prossy – 23
Zulu Kilo Two Alpha – 28
vr – 22
Ellie – 16
Nick – Nil
Nick, I have something on too. It’s weighing heavy. Sigh.