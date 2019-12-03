Australian school education sucks. Who is surprised?

Thank you Julia Gillard and the teachers’ unions. Just provide more money. What could go wrong? PISA-Aust-Education-Tanks
Australia has plunged in the global education rankings, with the nation’s 15-year-olds performing at a significantly lower standard in reading, mathematics and science than a decade ago despite government funding for schools rising by more than $20bn over that period.
The 2018 PISA results comparing the academic performance of 79 countries, released on Tuesday, have confirmed Australia’s long-term trend of declining academic achievement, with average scores at record lows across all three tested domains.
Correlates with our national productivity. Is that a coincidence?
More research required, some will say:)
…. More money required, other’s will say.
The Tax Pool. Where life is great and the money is endless…. apparently.
Gonski 1 through whatever was only ever intended to be a dead weight dragging the system down.
No doubt there are a number of issues here which others will address, but…
I routinely drive past a large state high school during the mornings which evidently has a lot of students who are refugees – African, Middle Eastern & Afghani. Inquiries confirmed that these children are not given much remedial work to get them up to speed with their native born, English speaking fellows. They are simply slotted in at their age level – i.e. a 15 old into grade 10 – regardless of their aptitude and expected to sink or swim (some African refugee children have spent their lives in camps and have little to no formal education). The school lacks the resources to do anything else with them. No doubt some manage to swim; I suspect many don’t.
What impact does this phenomenon have on these results?
I note this is a question that has been raised in Swden, which also has a large refugee/migrant cohort in their schools.
More importantly, what to do about it?
Sweden
The government needs to swap its approaches to healthcare and education.
In healthcare, where simply more funding produces better results, the government constantly mucks around with governance structures and strategy changes.
In education, where changes to governance and strategy produce better results (e.g. Michaela School), the government just throws more money at the problem.
Gonski 3.0?
Has anybody tried to teaching English, Science and Maths? It could work. Possibly.