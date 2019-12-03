Australian school education sucks. Who is surprised?

Thank you Julia Gillard and the teachers’ unions. Just provide more money. What could go wrong? PISA-Aust-Education-Tanks

Australia has plunged in the global education rankings, with the nation’s 15-year-olds performing at a significantly lower standard in reading, mathematics and science than a decade ago despite government funding for schools rising by more than $20bn over that period. The 2018 PISA results comparing the academic performance of 79 countries, released on Tuesday, have confirmed Australia’s long-term trend of declining academic achievement, with average scores at record lows across all three tested domains.

Correlates with our national productivity. Is that a coincidence?

More research required, some will say:)