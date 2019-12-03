Danish boffin: Australia could be invaded by the UN

The ABC asks: Could climate inaction unleash ‘dark forces’ that threaten democracy — and lead to war?

“If there was something that was decided internationally by some more centralised procedure and every country was told ‘this is your emission target, it’s not negotiable, we can actually take military measures if you don’t fulfil it’, then you would basically have to get that down the throat of your population, whether they like it or not,” he says.

– Professor Ole Wæver, University of Copenhagen

  1. bemused
    #3250880, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Someone in the EU says they could possibly take military action over climate change deniers? LMFAO!

  2. Tim Neilson
    #3250884, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    Oh boy, if our targets are due to be met before we take delivery of our impregnable submarine fleet we’re in big trouble!

  3. Truth n Justice
    #3250890, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Try it at my house arsehole and see how far you get!

  4. IainC
    #3250901, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:42 pm

    Some people sure do love their “central procedures”.
    How would their navy and air force get here without fossil fuels?
    This plan might work for Botswana or Tahiti. What if China or the US refused to play ball?

