David Bidstrup. Get out the summer woollies!

Sunday 1 December 2019 was the equal second coldest December 1 in Adelaide in 130 years of records, beaten only by 1966 at 15.6 C and tying with 1987 at 17.7 C. The hottest 1 January was in 1913 when it reached a maximum of 42.4 C.

We are about to enter the peak propaganda period where we will be told that records have been “smashed” and that we are doomed unless we somehow magically stop “emitting carbon” and bring the “climate” back under our control.

During the summer months I will gather the daily weather summary from the paper and do some comparisons with both the historical record and with the previous year to see whether the claims made are true.

Comparing December 1 for 2018 and 2019, the maximum temperature yesterday was 17.7 C and in 2018 it was 33.2 C, which is 15.5 C hotter than this year. The minimum yesterday was 11.3 compared to 17.3 in 2018, so it was 6 degrees hotter last year.

The “hottest” December 1 in the 2000’s was in 2002 at 29.1 C but there were 32 years that beat it. The next in the 2000’s is 2007 at 28.3C with 37 years greater.

More as it happens.