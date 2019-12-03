I was never much of a Mentals fan. Their brand of studied zaniness wasn’t really my cup of tea. Of that era of Aussie bands, I probably still like the Crawl above the others. But Greedy and his mates were brilliant lyricists, fair dinkum graduates (magna cum loud) of that peerless college of 1970s and 80s rock – the pub – and were honest to goodness, old-fashioned fun. They were the real deal. If you don’t turn up the volume slightly when Nips comes on the car radio, your patriotism is questionable. Keyboardist and vocalist Smith penned Too Many Times. Every time I hear it, I’m reminded of how I spent a goodly portion of my younger life: “The room is spinning from too many drinks I’ve drunken by myself … I know that staying here and drinking beer is no good for my health.” Still, I stayed. Sadly, Andrew “Greedy” Smith no longer can. He got the nickname for his notable appetite. I hope he enjoyed what he imbibed of life. He was, by all accounts, a lovely man.

