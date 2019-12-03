Greedy Smith

Posted on 5:36 pm, December 3, 2019 by currencylad

I was never much of a Mentals fan. Their brand of studied zaniness wasn’t really my cup of tea. Of that era of Aussie bands, I probably still like the Crawl above the others. But Greedy and his mates were brilliant lyricists, fair dinkum graduates (magna cum loud) of that peerless college of 1970s and 80s rock – the pub – and were honest to goodness, old-fashioned fun. They were the real deal. If you don’t turn up the volume slightly when Nips comes on the car radio, your patriotism is questionable. Keyboardist and vocalist Smith penned Too Many Times. Every time I hear it, I’m reminded of how I spent a goodly portion of my younger life: “The room is spinning from too many drinks I’ve drunken by myself … I know that staying here and drinking beer is no good for my health.” Still, I stayed. Sadly, Andrew “Greedy” Smith no longer can. He got the nickname for his notable appetite. I hope he enjoyed what he imbibed of life. He was, by all accounts, a lovely man.

9 Responses to Greedy Smith

  1. stackja
    #3250990, posted on December 3, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    I had never heard of him until yesterday.

  2. Leigh Lowe
    #3250997, posted on December 3, 2019 at 5:51 pm

    If you leave me, can I come too?
    Top line that.

  3. Real Deal
    #3251005, posted on December 3, 2019 at 5:59 pm

    “The Nips are getting bigger” was their first hit amidst some awful disco dreck of late 1979. I was in year 9 and we used to quietly sing that song in our chemistry class seeing our attractive young female teacher in her right fitting tank top on a cool day.

    Martin Plaza is a lefty flog who once poured a glass of wine over Pauline Hanson iirc. Yet “Come Around” is a great song sung by him. Vale Greedy.

  4. Tator
    #3251017, posted on December 3, 2019 at 6:18 pm

    Always loved the Mentals, they were a different band live in a pub as they bounced off the audience with great banter. It was fun watching them perform. Greedy was a character with a good sense of humour as well. Considering that I nearly went out the same way last year when I had a heart attack whilst driving makes this a bit poignant for me.

  5. a happy little debunker
    #3251018, posted on December 3, 2019 at 6:20 pm

    Hey there you with a sad face…

  6. Infidel Tiger
    #3251028, posted on December 3, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    Heard today that Mental As Anything, Midnight Oil and INXS all played their first gig on the same night in Melbourne.

    Greedy’s dancing is so daggy, it’s cool.

  7. bemused
    #3251029, posted on December 3, 2019 at 6:46 pm

    They were part of an Australian music era (mid-60s to late-80s) that produced some of the finest musicians, song writers and music of all time. I still prefer to listen to that music than what passes for music nowadays. All music today sounds the same and has become awful.

  8. Perfidious Albino
    #3251033, posted on December 3, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    I still vividly recall being in a taxi in Frankfurt en route to the airport circa 2005 when ‘Live it up’ came on the radio – seemed so incongruous at the time, but quietly made my day…

  9. Perfidious Albino
    #3251038, posted on December 3, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Didn’t appreciate he’s a lefty pinko, but quite enjoyed Plaza’s ‘concrete and clay’ and rendition of ‘satellite of love’ back in the day…

