Is this a good thing?

This is a one scarey graphic.
But consider this. It is projected that by 2030, 10 funds will manage $2.75 trillion, yes trillion of investor money.
Firstly, assuming a 2% management fee (before GST and before performance fees), that is a neat $55 million of annual revenue. Not bad work if you can get it.
Secondly, the biggest fund by a mile is an industry fund and 5 of the 10 are industry funds. Oh and the 2nd and 4th largest are funds that ostensibly manage the superannuation of public servants.
Forget about the impact on “capitalism” of proxy advisors. This is the greater threat.
With Super funds, it was always the intention?
Thats 55 billion, not million
So by 2030 this study projects that 7 out of the top 10 superfunds will be controlled by the Left.
And retirees expect to actually be able to collect their super?
As we know socialism works until they run out of other people’s money.
Which in this case is your money, peoples.
If retail funds start to outperform then there’s no reason money won’t flow back to them.
anonandon,
That’s enough for a progress payment on our submarines.
They will be trying hard to find other ways to over-service such as the great opt-out life insurance scheme.
The Left lies about everything. Why would industry superfund “performance” be any different?
Data will be faked until a collapse suddenly threatens. Whereupon a Labor government will rescue the industry superfunds and taxpayers will have to cough up. And the people who stole it all will never be brought to account.