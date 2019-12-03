Pharisees condemn Abbott for imitating Christ

TONY Abbott has visited his old friend George Pell at the Melbourne Assessment Prison. The Cardinal is being held in solitary confinement (regarded as a form of torture by the UN). It seems a prison officer – possibly on retainer – telephoned Seven News so a reporter could rush to the scene and ambush Mr Abbott as he left the facility. Visiting a convict hated by the world is exactly what Jesus would do. The former prime minister is to be commended for his steadfastness.

On Twitter, well known moralist Derryn Hinch is especially outraged. To their great credit, the Guardian newspaper’s Gay Alcorn and lawyer Greg Barns have called out Hinch for his nasty idiocy. Visiting the imprisoned is the sixth of the Corporal Works of Mercy. Meanwhile, The Australian quotes the unnamed father of the deceased “victim” – the young man who denied he was abused by Cardinal Pell – condemning supporters: “If it came out what went on in the trial, they would be horrified,” he said. But it did come out, sir, and, yes, we are horrified.



UPDATE: Premier Daniel Andrews slams Tony Abbott for visiting George Pell in Melbourne jail.