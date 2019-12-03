Pharisees condemn Abbott for imitating Christ

Posted on 2:35 pm, December 3, 2019 by currencylad

TONY Abbott has visited his old friend George Pell at the Melbourne Assessment Prison. The Cardinal is being held in solitary confinement (regarded as a form of torture by the UN). It seems a prison officer – possibly on retainer – telephoned Seven News so a reporter could rush to the scene and ambush Mr Abbott as he left the facility. Visiting a convict hated by the world  is exactly what Jesus would do. The former prime minister is to be commended for his steadfastness.

On Twitter, well known moralist Derryn Hinch is especially outraged. To their great credit, the Guardian newspaper’s Gay Alcorn and lawyer Greg Barns have called out Hinch for his nasty idiocy. Visiting the imprisoned is the sixth of the Corporal Works of Mercy. Meanwhile, The Australian quotes the unnamed father of the deceased “victim” – the young man who denied he was abused by Cardinal Pell – condemning supporters: “If it came out what went on in the trial, they would be horrified,” he said. But it did come out, sir, and, yes, we are horrified.

 
UPDATE: Premier Daniel Andrews slams Tony Abbott for visiting George Pell in Melbourne jail.

This entry was posted in civil society, Hypocrisy of progressives. Bookmark the permalink.

14 Responses to Pharisees condemn Abbott for imitating Christ

  1. stackja
    #3250841, posted on December 3, 2019 at 2:54 pm

    The usual suspects unhappy with TA.

  2. stackja
    #3250859, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:10 pm

    The scribes join the Pharisees.

  3. Tim
    #3250860, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:12 pm

    Tony Abbott has every right to visit any one he likes. The real issue is who tipped off channel 7, if it was a prison employee they should be sacked for breaching privacy. We see the greens cosying up to illegal immigrants all the time and no one makes a big deal about that

    Tony Abbott may like me believe that Cardinal Pell is innocent. (That is based on my experience of what happens after a mass. The claim of the claimant is not plausible. It is very similar to saying it happened on the platform of a busy train station at peak hour and no one saw anything) In which case it would be poor form on his part to abandon his friend.

  4. Entropy
    #3250862, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:13 pm

    It is possible Abbott did the tip off. Possible.

  5. Tim Neilson
    #3250864, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    It is possible Abbott did the tip off. Possible.

    Extremely unlikely in my view. Just not Abbott’s style. Nor could I imagine what he’d think it would achieve.

  6. pbw
    #3250867, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:18 pm

    To whom is the foreground saint raising the digitus impudicus?

  7. Fisky
    #3250869, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    99% of Pell-haters believe Roman Polanski should never have been pursued by the authorities.

  8. Entropy
    #3250871, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    I would hope so Tim. Abbott is however, a politician. I don’t trust any of that particular variety of human.

  9. Dr Faustus
    #3250876, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    Premier Andrews joins the League of Gentlemen With a Barrow to Push:

    Premier Daniel Andrew slams Tony Abbott for visiting George Pell in Melbourne jail

    Victoria’s premier says Tony Abbott should apologise after an apparent visit to convicted peeedophile Cardinal George Pell at a Melbourne prison.

    On Tuesday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said Abbott’s meeting is “shameful” and he should apologise.

    Andrews has expertise in shameful.

    [Naughty-word free edition]

  10. Candy
    #3250887, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    I think TA is the only past or present politician who would do something so kind.

    I think it is possible his wife and family will be abused by the Left as a result, it is how Lefties work.
    To tip off a reporter himself would be incorrect. Prison workers are not all trustworthy and honest and probably one of them was paid handsomely for the tipoff.

  11. bemused
    #3250888, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    99% of Pell-haters believe Roman Polanski should never have been pursued by the authorities.

    Not only that, I well remember the Left in Australia, including school teachers, defending the rights of pedos and keeping their identities and locations secret. And what about the ‘Safe Schools’ program where this almost becomes a sanctioned activity?

  12. bemused
    #3250889, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    Of course there’s also the Epstein issue where the protection racket extends far and wide.

  13. Old School Conservative
    #3250892, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Had Abbott tipped off the media there would have been a scrum as he entered the jail.
    As it was, he was ambushed on leaving, lending credence to the internal staff tip off theory.

  14. Truth n Justice
    #3250893, posted on December 3, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Hinch was a one trick pony. Waste of space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.