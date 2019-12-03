Productivity is dead

Just got to the AFR at the end of the day, and what do we find: Falling productivity numbers cloud economic recovery. The headline front-page story too.
The weakest productivity numbers in at least 25 years have unsettled the outlook for an economic recovery, a pick-up in wage growth and a string of budget surpluses predicted by the Morrison government and the Reserve Bank of Australia.
Former Productivity Commission chairman Gary Banks said that while he was cautious about the poor productivity reading, it “caps off what has been consistently weak productivity performance” in Australia and the serious need for structural reform to lift economic output.
“Trying to stimulate demand through monetary and fiscal measures won’t cut it, I’m afraid, and these pose risks of their own,” Mr Banks said. “The causes of [economic weakness] require regulatory and other reforms to enhance the supply side of the economy.”
Public sector spending is notoriously non-value-adding. You can have all the fake GDP growth you like, building train lines in Melbourne and streetcars in Sydney, and who know what everywhere else, but if they do not repay their production costs in higher levels of output, they are taking your economy backwards. And like with the trains and the trams, since neither is even carrying a single passenger as yet, there is absolutely nothing on the ground taking place that creates any value whatsoever. All for very classical reasons, but you’d have to read Mill and not Mankiw to see the point.
Liked this bit too, also for very classical reasons:
While the figures are likely to reflect strong jobs growth at a time of weakened economic activity, including a drop in farm production because of the drought, many economists blame structural problems, such as a distinct lack of business investment, especially outside the resources sector.
My favourite line from Mill, the most radicalising phrase I ever read, was “demand for commodities is not demand for labour”. To translate: there is no connection between the level of demand and employment. With real wages there is a major connection, but with employment none at all.
Funny that. Over the past 10 years, our costs of doing business have gone through the roof and the regulatory imposts have meanwhile multiplied like cockroaches.
Of course, according to all the economics PhDs, it’s nothing the RBA could not fix with some money printing, quoting fake statistics and robbing savers blind.
Central planners of the world, unite!
That’s true in of itself, however there most certainly is a relationship.
“weakened economic activity”
Currently 3m americans are retiring from the workforce per year, this rises to 4m by 2023-2026, what is the numbers here?
Blind Freddy could tell you the real non-government economy is in recession. The cost of doing business in Australia is going through the roof, as a result of the soaring cost of electricity, the strangulation of red and green tape and the hostility of our institutions — from ASIC down — to business.
The government could remove the hostility that business finds itself facing in Australia, but that would require courage and a belief in business that the LNP does not have. Morrison is still congratulating himself for winning the May election. He has no economic strategy because, like the rest of the Lieborals, he believes in nothing.
Morrison also has never had a real job in the private economy.
In respect of the Sydney trams, they were reported to have the highest cost/benefit ratio of providing public transport to the inner south-eastern suburbs: the alternative of providing more buses was likely to be even more costly. That suggests they’re not strictly unproductive.