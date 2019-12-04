Arise, and greet the dawn with cheerful song!

Stepping back from politics for a moment – the situation that Matthew Arnold sketched almost 200 years ago in his poem Dover Beach – “And we are here, as on a darkling plain, swept with confused alarms of struggle and flight, where ignorant armies clash by night.”

We have a mission to pursue a world of peace, freedom and prosperity by exploring and explaining the implications and applications of critical rationalism (the philosophy of Chairman Karl Popper), classical liberalism, Austrian economics and a robust moral framework including honesty, compassion, personal responsibility, social responsibility, tolerance and civility. There is great work to be done!

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/43588/dover-beach

Read all about it. And buy the books. The prices have been enhanced to make the books more attractive to people who think that cheap things are rubbish. Get in before they are enhanced again! There will be no Boxing Day sale.