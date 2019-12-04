Kristina Keneally was headed to Washington (to be Australian Ambassador) under secret plan with Bill Shorten

Several sources familiar with the deal have told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald Mr Shorten believed Senator Keneally was a “top fit” for the job and the position was discussed after he encouraged her to “run hard” against Liberal MP John Alexander after he resigned during the dual citizenship saga which plagued the last Parliament.

She would be just as unqualified as Arfa D’Starfa.

To keep sending (or proposing to send) a conga line of hacks to represents Australia with our most important ally is utterly disrespectful and contemptuous.

Is there no one better in the diplomatic gene pool than Hockey, D’Starfa or Keneally? Really?

It’s one thing to send Amanda Vanstone to Italy, but completely another to send these people.