Kristina Keneally was headed to Washington (to be Australian Ambassador) under secret plan with Bill Shorten
Several sources familiar with the deal have told The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald Mr Shorten believed Senator Keneally was a “top fit” for the job and the position was discussed after he encouraged her to “run hard” against Liberal MP John Alexander after he resigned during the dual citizenship saga which plagued the last Parliament.
She would be just as unqualified as Arfa D’Starfa.
To keep sending (or proposing to send) a conga line of hacks to represents Australia with our most important ally is utterly disrespectful and contemptuous.
Is there no one better in the diplomatic gene pool than Hockey, D’Starfa or Keneally? Really?
It’s one thing to send Amanda Vanstone to Italy, but completely another to send these people.
Me. I’m excellent at cocktails and swanky parties.
Almost wish I voted for him.
I’m starting to believe that every current Australian politician is unqualified.
Arfa doesn’t have an American accent.
Also stupid, bad policy etc etc.
Knowing the burial places of the rotting rancid carcasses and skeletons clearly has it benefits
Makes a lot of sense to send an Australian Ambassador who can speak the local language.
I think she would get on well with Trump … turn on the charm, eat some burgers together. Ambassador Keneally could bring along a wardrobe from the Australian fashion industry … show it off in the Oval Office alongside Kim Kardashian and Melania Trump. People would start talking about Australia.
It is said that the most important qualification to be an Ambassador is to know which piece of cutlery to use with each course.
Nobody’s Girl would fail even on that count.
TAFKAS: I might be missing something but your reference to Sinodinis smacks somewhat of a pommy aristocratic dissing? You think he should remain below stairs or something?
Well, the quality of US Ambassadors to Australia isn’t all that fabulous. In the Reagan years, we had a Cadillac salesman and then a publisher of DIY books. It’s been reported that Reagan once offered Fess – Davy Crockett – Parker the job but he turned it down. A recent Ambassador was a Democratic Party hack with, by all indications, around the same level of diplomatic nous and experience as Keneally. The current incumbent seems to have a bit more gravitas, but he is basically a Republican Party appointment.
And don’t forget that between September 2016 and February 2019, the post wasn’t even filled.
The relationship between Australia and the US is so deeply entrenched and takes place on and across so many levels that the ability and experience of the actual Ambassador isn’t all that important. On the other hand, the US is English-speaking, comfortable, convenient, relatively safe, full of interesting stuff, with a climate that’s not too extreme and the posting sounds prestigious as. The perfect place to send a mate as a reward, and the Yanks obviously feel the same way about their Canberra post.
BTW, I saw Fess Parker when he was Reagan’s envoy to Coral Sea week in 1985, he laid a wreath on the Eagle memorial right outside my office window. I was gobsmacked at how tall he was.