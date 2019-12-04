Everyone’s a winner, baby

Posted on 6:36 pm, December 4, 2019 by currencylad

Turner Prize judges unanimously vote to give art award to all 2019 finalists.

4 Responses to Everyone’s a winner, baby

  1. stackja
    #3252003, posted on December 4, 2019 at 6:40 pm

    No diversity?
    Only uniformity?
    I am shocked!

  2. ACTOldFart
    #3252009, posted on December 4, 2019 at 6:43 pm

    Equality (and equal mediocrity) of outcomes. It sounds just like the Australian school education system.

  3. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3252022, posted on December 4, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    communism baby, is the new black

